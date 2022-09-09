ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Blythewood awards $100,000 grant for first responder training

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Blythewood announced the award of $100,000 to The Big Red Barn Retreat. The money will go to support Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes (PATHH) classes. The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to help...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Drama-based program hopes to get Richland One students excited about reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new drama-based literacy program is soon coming to select Richland School District One schools, with the goal of getting students excited about reading and helping them meet grade-level benchmarks. The Spark program, which is administered by the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks nonprofit pediatric therapy center, The Therapy Place, will be hosting their annual “Therapalooza” Fundraiser, the biggest of the year- to raise money for support services to help children and their families. Therapy Place to Host 3rd Annual Therapalooza by...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate. The driver remained on the scene after the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project. The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution. Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina remembers 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omaarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down. So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911. Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working. Notice a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival Is This Week!

Sponsored - Here is your chance to be Greek this week! The 35th Annual Greek Festival is back and fully running with authentic Greek dishes that will have you saying ‘nóstimo!’ (Delicious!). We are also excited to bring back our Greek folk dancing brought to you by our talented K-4th Grade and 5th-12th grade dance team. Dances will begin Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday!
COLUMBIA, SC

