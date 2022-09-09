Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Blythewood awards $100,000 grant for first responder training
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Blythewood announced the award of $100,000 to The Big Red Barn Retreat. The money will go to support Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes (PATHH) classes. The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to help...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia offering sessions on resources for small businesses, grant funding opportunities
The first session will be hosted by the Office of Business Opportunities and will include information on small business resources, financial assistance and professional guidance on development. The second session will include information on grant funding opportunities for your neighborhood and non-profit organization. You can register for the sessions by...
WIS-TV
Third annual Braelyn Aubrey Foundation 5k to run at River Bluff High School
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - For the third time the Braelyn Aubrey Foundation will be running their annual 5k at River Bluff High School. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 2 and aims to promote awareness and raise money for children with impairing conditions and special needs. The...
WIS-TV
Drama-based program hopes to get Richland One students excited about reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new drama-based literacy program is soon coming to select Richland School District One schools, with the goal of getting students excited about reading and helping them meet grade-level benchmarks. The Spark program, which is administered by the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and...
WIS-TV
Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks nonprofit pediatric therapy center, The Therapy Place, will be hosting their annual “Therapalooza” Fundraiser, the biggest of the year- to raise money for support services to help children and their families. Therapy Place to Host 3rd Annual Therapalooza by...
WIS-TV
Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of Richland School District 2 is getting a chance to evaluate its own performance on Tuesday. The school board is scheduled for a public self-evaluation, a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis on his job performance, and an executive session discussion on Davis’s job performance.
WIS-TV
DHEC confirms first death from West Nile Virus in the state for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday the first death of 2022 from West Nile Virus in the state. The organization said the individual was from the Midlands. DHEC said 11 cases have been confirmed of the virus, nine of which are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Learn the do’s and don’ts of starting a business with 3-day startup weekend event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current business owner or looking to start up a business, there is a three-day workshop that will help you start or grow your business. Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th, aspiring business owners will have an opportunity to form teams, build solutions and network with other professionals.
WIS-TV
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
WIS-TV
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate. The driver remained on the scene after the incident.
WIS-TV
FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project. The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
WIS-TV
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
WIS-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution. Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.
WIS-TV
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC announced Monday the company is preparing to take action against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America. The company claims damage has been done to its reputation as part of an alleged criminal scheme Murdaugh ran using an account with...
WIS-TV
South Carolina remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omaarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down. So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911. Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival Is This Week!
Sponsored - Here is your chance to be Greek this week! The 35th Annual Greek Festival is back and fully running with authentic Greek dishes that will have you saying ‘nóstimo!’ (Delicious!). We are also excited to bring back our Greek folk dancing brought to you by our talented K-4th Grade and 5th-12th grade dance team. Dances will begin Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday!
WIS-TV
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Palmetto Pride leads effort to create litter-free football stadiums
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, picture football stadiums after all the fans have left. Often times, they’re full of drink cups, greasy containers, papers, and other leftovers that become nothing but trash. But now, Palmetto Pride is kicking off its annual student program...
