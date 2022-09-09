ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60-days of the upcoming midterms.To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American public that no such rule exists. That’s right – the rule doesn’t exist. It’s the DOJ’s equivalent of an urban myth. No actual law or written policy at the DOJ mentions anything about doing anything within 60-days of anything vis a vis criminal charges, involving elections.This is no secret. Commentators including Just Security, Lawfare,...
AFP

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing. 
