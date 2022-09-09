ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Syracuse, NY

Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year

By Ashley Cafaro
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District.

It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse.

“Having the building filled again with kindergarten through 4th grade has been wonderful,” Dan Bowles, Superintendent of the North Syracuse Central School District.

Wonderful, because 200 third and fourth graders relocated to Lakeshore Road Elementary School while KWS Bear Road Elementary underwent reconstruction and renovations for over two years. Originally built in 1958, the building was in need of major repairs.

“The parents and the students and the staff are just absolutely elated,” says Bowles.

Returning to a brand new building that’s much more energy efficient with a different type of learning.

“The library has wonderful, flexible spacing. You can have several groups in classrooms in the library at the same time,” says Bowles.

Right down the hall is a brand new cafeteria.

“One of our biggest objectives was to make it a bright, clean environment that was conducive to students. So socializing. We will pay attention to their social, and emotional well-being,” Don Keegan, associate superintendent for business services.

Providing students with nutritious and appealing foods.

“We’re serving whole grains, and low salt, low sugar foods but they’re packaged and they’re prepared in a way the kids are enjoying them,” says Keegan.

Another big part of the renovation is the courtyard. Students can utilize this space for outdoor learning and collaboration.

Bowles added, “You can bring classrooms out into the courtyard to do science lessons or just read to the classroom to have a different environment.”

A new way of learning, with a bright future.

