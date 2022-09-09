Read full article on original website
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
When and where to watch the queen's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
The Queen has been reunited with her 'strength and stay' Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8 September) aged 96, 17 months after her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021 aged 99. The Queen once described Philip as her 'strength and stay’, and it will bring comfort to many knowing that the two have now been reunited.
Harry and Meghan's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, are entitled to be a prince and princess respectively following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96. Now that Harry’s dad Charles is king, his and Meghan’s little ones have an HRH title,...
Prince Harry consoled by airport staff as he boards flight following the Queen's death
Prince Harry appeared to have been consoled by airport staff on Friday morning as he returned to London from Balmoral following the death of the Queen. You can see the footage below:. The Duke of Sussex was pictured boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport as he made...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
'Frail but smiley': Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her. The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister. While waiting...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin passes through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Death
It was an emotional scene at Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96. As a crowd gathered in front of the London residence to pay their respects to Her Majesty, they witnessed a double rainbow over the palace following a heavy downpour. The Queen was Britain's...
Sweet moment the Queen shared her blanket with Meghan during their first engagement
People are remembering the sweet moment between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle during their first solo engagement together. Four years ago, the pair shared a sweet exchange, when the Queen shared her blanket with the Duchess of Sussex - an event that Meghan discussed during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Queen Elizabeth II's death announced via traditional easel display in front of Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace workers announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a traditional easel display on the gates of the palace.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows two officials walking up to the front gates of the royal residence. They then attached the easel.An easel was also attached outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, Scotland.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late monarch
A lookalike of Queen Elizabeth II has said she is quitting the job after 34 years “out of respect” following the monarch’s death, but will still keep her outfits in memory of a woman who “felt like part of the family”.Mary Reynolds, 89, who lives in Epping, Essex, first became a lookalike in 1988 but was first told she looked like the late monarch when she was 17.She has appeared in television and film, with some of her standout moments including starring in the 1990 comedy film Bullseye with the late Sir Roger Moore, as well as an episode in...
Royal photographer shares why Prince William invited Harry and Meghan Markle to meet well-wishers
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed why Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet well-wishers on Saturday evening in Windsor. Chatting to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Arthur explained he was surprised not only about Meghan and Harry's presence at the walkabout, but also that King Charles had mentioned them in his first address to the public.
The Queen is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour
Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II this evening, the monarch is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour. Having carried out more than 21,000 engagements and visiting over 100 countries during her 70-year reign, the Queen was also noted for her sharp wit and we're here to highlight some of her best moments.
