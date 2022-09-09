ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Land of Illusions Haunted Scream Park opens today for its 26th season

BUTLER COUNTY — Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park opens today for its 26th season, according to the park’s spokesperson.

The Halloween event takes place from Sept. 9th through Oct. 30th on select dates.

Single attraction tickets are half off for the opening weekend with promo code FEAR. The release said one park general admission allows unlimited access through the houses and haunted trail from 7 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Entertainment will differ depending on the weekend, as stated in the release.

There are 6 haunts featured throughout the park including:

  • Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate
  • Phobia
  • Temple of Terror
  • The Killer Klown House
  • Dysphoria
  • Middletown Haunted Trail

Park guests can enjoy other attractions and entertainment with drinks at the Voodoo Lounge and Creepy Cafe or browse around the Ghostly Gift Shop.

