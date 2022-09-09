ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New charges filed against company responsible for Orange County oil spill

Less than a year after 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean off Huntington Beach, state and local prosecutors announced criminal charges against the company they believe contaminated the wetlands and coastline with clumps of black tar.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced that the state Department of Justice and the Orange County Attorney's Office filed half a dozen criminal charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company and San Pedro Bay Pipeline.

The charges including failing to immediately report a discharge of oil in waters of the state and water pollution.

"Amplify unequivocally hit the snooze button," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "They knew they had a leak. Their leak detection system detected the leak. They shut down the pipeline. They started it up again."

A major oil spill off the coast of Orange County prompted the closure of ocean waters in Huntington Beach, with officials saying that some of the oil had reached the city's shore.

Prosecutors said Amplify must pay the state and county $4.9 million in fines and penalties.

"This is a historic sum believed to be largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history," Bonta said.

Under the plea agreement the company will be placed on probation for 12 months and will have to follow new requirements.

"Amplify must train and instruct employees to immediately notify and update all appropriate agencies of potential spills in compliance with California law," Bonta said.

Also, the company must install improved leak protection systems on its pipelines and conduct visual inspections twice a year.

A massive oil spill along the Orange County coast forced the cancellation of the final day of the Pacific Airshow and prompted warnings from officials to avoid entering the water on Sunday.

"Others should take note - no matter the industry, from big oil to big pharma, no corporations get a free pass to break the law," Bonta said.

Amplify will also have to pay a $7.1 million federal fine for violating the Clean Water Act.

Prosecutors said a class action lawsuit is also pending.

