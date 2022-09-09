Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
All the ways the Marvel movies have already hinted that the X-Men exist
Ever since the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have wondered when they would get to see the long-awaited reunification of Marvel Comics’ most famous houses: the Avengers and the X-Men. It may have taken half a decade, but it seems the mutants are finally making their presence known in the MCU.
Polygon
Batman’s alternate personality with terrible fashion sense is back with a vengeance
The return of the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh was a final-page reveal in last month’s Batman. Reading it, I was skeptical I would enjoy anything that came next. Not even the powers of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jiménez could get me past that mountain of sheer weirdness.
Polygon
Marvel’s Halloween special brings werewolves to the MCU
Marvel Studios will celebrate spooky season with a new Halloween-themed special coming to Disney Plus called Werewolf by Night. The special will focus on the Marvel Comics character Werewolf by Night, who is a literal werewolf, and will star Gael García Bernal in the title role. At D23, Marvel...
Polygon
The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad
Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain
Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.
Polygon
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners blows past Cyberpunk 2077 to be its own visually ecstatic ride
As the names of its lead artists and production studio Trigger loudly announce themselves in splashy, Franz Ferdinand-scored opening credits, you more or less know what you’re in for with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime spinoff of the troubled video game Cyberpunk 2077. Both the video game and this cartoon,...
Polygon
All the Star Wars trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century panel. Just the Lucasfilm section alone brought a ton of first looks and release date info for upcoming Star Wars shows (like Andor) and other LucasFilm projects, like the Willow series.
Polygon
The future of tabletop
In 2011, during the 8th season of Dragons’ Den, the Canadian television show that gave rise to Shark Tank, Kevin O’Leary did something remarkable. Instead of investing in Daytrader, the board game he got pitched a few seasons earlier, he set it on fire, saying he was doing its creator a favor. Board games were simply a waste of time and talent, he said, and the world is better off without them. Today, everyone knows just how wrong Mr. Wonderful was, and continues to be, about one of the most interesting corners of pop culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
The Thunderbolts team for Marvel’s upcoming movie has been revealed
Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie is still a little ways away, but the studio has already revealed who’s on the team. The reveal came via a photo released during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation, where Feige revealed the entire team for the upcoming 2024 movie. The Thunderbolts are a longstanding...
Polygon
21 hilarious comedy shows to breeze through at home
There are few things better in life than a good, short TV comedy. When the 30-minute comedy is done well, it’s something you can revisit over and over and over again, finding new joy in familiar characters and jokes each time. So you’ve already watched [deep breath] The Simpsons...
Polygon
We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show
You could say that OFK isn’t a real band, but that wouldn’t exactly be true. Its members — Itsumi, Jey, Luca, Carter, and Debug — are digital, fictional characters that put out real music. Songs like “Follow/Unfollow,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Footsteps” have been published by Sony Music Masterworks and released on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Unlike Hatsune Miku or League of Legends’ K/DA, however, OFK aren’t megastars — at least, not yet. They’re just a group of friends starting to make music together.
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Queer tabletop games are having a moment
Sometimes, family looks like a runaway teen, a rambunctious devil-child, a gallant knight turned into a frog, an aspiring rock star, or a robot maid learning to live in community. Sometimes, it looks like a team of bright, rainbow-hued Super Sentai-style heroes kicking ass with the power of empathy. Sometimes, it looks like a team of plant children raised by a kind-hearted witch mother saving their community from ecological disaster.
Polygon
The Woman King has a fierce fire in its belly
The Woman King isn’t the simple tale of good and evil it appears to be. The film does pit the Agojie, a fierce all-female army from the historical West African kingdom of Dahomey (and inspiration for Black Panther’s Dora Milaje), against the moral rot of chattel slavery. The Dahomey aren’t pure victims, though. They also participate in the slave trade — not as extensively as the neighboring Oyo Empire, which has been terrorizing Dahomey settlements and selling their people to Portuguese slavers for decades. But the Dahomey do capture enemies and sell them as slaves. Some within the kingdom oppose the practice on moral grounds. Others are simply looking to get rich and don’t care how they do it.
Polygon
New One Piece movie Red will sail its way to theaters in November
The 15th One Piece movie will hit theaters in the United States and Canada on Nov. 4, following the release in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 3. Both subbed and dubbed versions will be available in theaters. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 in the United States and Canada, and on Oct. 5 in Australia and New Zealand.
Polygon
The Percy Jackson Disney Plus series’ first trailer shows us around Camp Half-Blood
We finally have our first look at Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series. The kind-of reboot’s first look debuted during the Disney Plus presentation at Disney’s D23 2022 expo. The presentation included a segment with the three leads of the series who got the chance to take the stage and introduce the first look at the series. Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to arrive on streaming “soon.”
Polygon
The horror movie Barbarian rules because [massive spoilers ahead]
A big part of the fun of watching Barbarian, one of the buzziest horror movies in the long lead-up to Halloween, comes from discovering all its twists and turns for the first time. But even more fun than that is what comes after watching it: thinking through how thoughtful those twists are, and how they change the kind of movie Barbarian is.
Polygon
House of the Dragon reminds us there are no normal families in King’s Landing
At the end of the day, House of the Dragon is a family show. Not in the sense that it’s “safe for the whole family,” of course — but it is, more than anything, about one family, and how power begins to warp it beyond recognition. After the big spectacle of last week, and the kingdom-wide politicking of prior episodes, House of the Dragon slows down and narrows its focus to the three Targaryens at the center of its grand story and the people closest to them. And given the time to watch them closely, the series makes it clear that they are all unprepared for how rapidly things are changing, and it’s changing them in unsettling ways.
Comments / 0