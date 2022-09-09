ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 On Netflix, Where Terry Silver Becomes A Common Enemy To Danny, Johnny And Everyone Else

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R0u8_0hovrs4U00

The idea that any show on Netflix can get to a fifth season almost seems unfathomable, especially a show that started its life on a OTT service that no longer has scripted fare (meaning, YouTube). But Netflix knows what it has in Cobra Kai: A well-written series that balances nostalgia with nuanced characters and a low-made-high-stakes story. But the end of the show’s fourth season upped the stakes by making things real, at least as real as a show built around karate kids can get. How will that translate to the show’s fifth season?

COBRA KAI SEASON 5: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A promotional video for the new, improved Cobra Kai, featuring its new owner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

The Gist: Since the Cobra Kai dojo — via Tory Nichols (Peyton List) — won the All-Valley Karate Tournament, Terry has kicked off his plan to expand the dojo throughout the Valley, and even throughout California. They’ve moved into a new, high-tech location, he’s putting out commercials, he’s recruiting instructors.

Given his experience with Terry, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) knows there’s a lot at stake, including the safety of kids throughout the Valley, including his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). This is why he invited his former enemy Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to travel from Okinawa; he’s going to need all the help he can get to expose Terry as the abusive person he knows he is.

In the meantime, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has arrived in a Mexican shore town, looking for his father Hector (Bobby Hernandez). Despite warnings from his mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) that Hector is a dangerous man, Miguel is determined to meet him. Chasing after Miguel is Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), in the Eagle Fang van. When Johnny tells Robby that the trip isn’t just for the two of them to reconnect, Robby of course gets upset. But when Johnny encounters the same beach grifters that ripped off Miguel, Robby comes to his aid.

Because he lost the All-Valley tournament, he decides to close Miyagi-Do, much to the annoyance of his students, but he also needs to concentrate on defeating Terry. Chozen, after seeing Terry’s moves, informs Danny that the sensei Terry studied under, the person Danny long thought was made up, is real, and he teaches his students to deceive and fight without honor. They decide to craft a plan where Chozen tries to stay ahead of Terry, whom Danny acknowledges is two steps ahead of everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19g8zX_0hovrs4U00
Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Cobra Kai seasons 1-4.

Our Take: While there are moments in the first couple of episodes of Cobra Kai’s fifth season that has some of the funny and self-referential moments that the show has become known for, much of the first two episodes are deadly serious. It was hard for us to pinpoint why that was until we realized that the stakes at the end of season 4 were raised far higher than they had been before.

As Danny tells Sam when he decides to close, the battle with Terry Silver “is not about the tournament anymore. This is real life. I know firsthand that Silver isn’t afraid of putting kids in harm’s way. And I need to keep all of you out of it.” That one statement alone shows us that, at least at the beginning of the season, the low-made-high-stakes fun of the first four seasons will be hard to find.

Miguel looking for his father is also pretty dead serious. John Kreese (Martin Kove) being in prison is pretty damn serious. The only funny moments lie with, as you might expect, Johnny, whose Spanish is terrible and taste in novelty t-shirts is even worse. Even in his case, though, his attempts to make things right with Robby while trying to find Miguel don’t exactly bring out the guffaws.

When Cobra Kai really clicks is when the nostalgia factor is balanced by the interactions of the current group of kids. That balance is certainly out of whack in the first two episodes, but it’s something we hope gets restored later in the season.

Sex and Skin: None, and given the history of the show, there won’t be.

Parting Shot: Terry brings in senseis from around the Valley to try out to be instructors. One of them is Chozen, working undercover.

Sleeper Star: Well, we don’t see nearly enough of Eli (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) in the first two episodes, so there’s that. Also, the show’s secret MVP, Danny’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), needs to be there more to call Danny on his BS.

Most Pilot-y Line: Miguel is so close to Hector and his family that he could breathe on them, so when he saves Hector’s stepson from an oncoming truck, it’s a surprise that Hector and his wife aren’t wondering why he was there.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Has Cobra Kai outlived its nostalgic premise? Sure. But Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have done such a good job creating memorable characters with shades of good and bad, that at this point we’ll follow their stories wherever they lead.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Part 2’ on Netflix, Upping the Ante with Girl Power and Visceral Fights

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular shonen series of all-time, and the long-awaited second drop of episodes on Netflix is finally here. The first series of 12 episodes went a long way toward establishing the plight of Jolyne Cujoh (Kira Buckland), a young woman charged with and convicted of a crime she did not commit, then dealing with her father, a powerful figure in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe, losing his Stand abilities and his memories.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory’ on Disney+, Where The Nat Geo Filmmaker Shoots His Shot In The Wild

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Disney+) is the 29-year-old wildlife filmmaker’s first time hosting a show. But he’s no stranger to the natural world, with a degree in zoology and experience on projects for National Geographic. For Epic Adventures, Gregory deploys his team and tech on land and sea to get shots that define some of nature’s biggest moments. EPIC ADVENTURES WITH BERTIE GREGORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An animated image of the earth’s surface highlights the central African country of Zambia, where wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory is heading to film the continent’s “most powerful aerial predator,” the crowned...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monarch’ On Fox, Where Susan Sarandon Leads A Country Music Dynasty That’s In Turmoil

If you’ve been jonesing for scandalous music-based soap since Empire ended, then Fox might just have what you need, albeit in a different genre. Monarch is about a country-music dynasty and how much control its matriarch had over it. That matriarch is played by none other than Susan Sarandon. MONARCH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A man in a cowboy hat opens a gun cabinet and pulls out a shotgun. He drives out to a wooded area in his vintage pickup truck. “A Roman never forgets a friend… or an enemy,” he says, right before he shoots. The Gist: Three months earlier, Albie Roman...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Once Upon A Small Town’ on Netflix, A Wholesome Korean Rom-Com With Fish Out Of Water Vibes

A big city veterinarian finds himself suddenly treating the animals and navigating the eccentricities of the locals in Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix), a good hearted romantic comedy adapted from a Korean web novel. Shows about dragons, shows about murders, shows about people doing bad things to each other: there are so many shows with a lot going on. Conversely, and perhaps as a relief from all of that, Once Upon a Small Town features nothing more than gentle romance, idiosyncratic down home charm, and cute overload levels of animal activity. ONCE UPON A SMALL TOWN: STREAM IT OR SKIP...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock

News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mouser
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Courtney Henggeler
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Jacob Bertrand
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Tanner Buchanan
Person
Peyton List
Decider.com

Why Are Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Acting Like They Don’t Know How the Show Works?

Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Monarch’ Be on Fox? How to Watch Susan Sarandon’s Music Drama Online

Few shows this year have had a rockier time in development than Fox‘s Monarch. Created and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, the country music drama was announced in May of 2021 and was originally set to premiere in January of this year. But due to delays caused by COVID-19, Season 1’s premiere was pushed — until now. Prepare yourself for some serious family drama.
NFL
Decider.com

Kenan Thompson Humiliates Leonardo DiCaprio With Sick Burn During Emmys 2022 Monologue

After a lackluster opening number that focused on interpretive dance, Kenan Thompson actually told jokes at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson took aim at Netflix’s flagging fortunes and Yellowjackets‘s relegation to Showtime, but he saved his biggest burn for Leonardo DiCaprio and his well-known penchant for only dating women under the age of 25. For that last joke, Thompson roped in Euphoria star and Best Actress nominee Zendaya.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Kenan Thompson’s Cringe-Worthy 2022 Emmys Opening Ripped On Twitter: “This is a Fever Dream”

Kenan Thompson kicked off the 2022 Emmys a bizarre sequence of interpretative dances to TV’s most iconic theme songs that left viewers at home scratching their heads. Sure we all love the Friends theme song and Eddie Munson’s (Joseph Quinn) rocking out to Metallica in Stranger Things, but we don’t tune into the Emmys to watch random dancers jive to the Law & Order theme. So what the heck happened?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Secret Passages to the Return of Ser Harwin

HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 4 opens a year after Episode 3, well into Princess Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) exhaustive tour of the Seven Kingdoms in search of a husband. Spoilers, but it’s not going well. Rhaenyra isn’t as interested in the old lords and callow youths of the realm as she is in her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or loyal Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). And by the end of the episode, intimate encounters with both threaten to wreck her chances at future happiness. This week of House of the Dragon is all about untangling some of the...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Lexi Ainsworth Gushes Over Exciting Return to ‘General Hospital’: “I’m Sticking Around For a While”

It’s been a long 13 years of back and forth, but it seems like General Hospital star Lexi Ainsworth is here to stay — for the time being. The actress, who first appeared on the long-running soap opera in 2009 as Kristina Corinthos-Davis — daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) — has been on a recurring basis since 2015. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, she opened up about her return to Port Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6, Episode 3 Premiere?

Two episodes in and it really feels like Rick and Morty is back to its old self. Season 6’s premiere started with a lore-heavy episode before jumping over to “Rick: A Mort Well Lived”, one of the most ridiculous episodes this series has ever produced. Tonally, it’s a great balance between the two things this show does best: existential reflection and endless silliness.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Sherri Shepherd Promises New Show Will Be Nothing Like ‘The View’: “I’m Your Escape From Doom and Gloom”

As Sherri Shepherd gears up for today’s premiere of her new talk show, Sherri, she promises the one thing it won’t feature — political debates. While Shepherd is no stranger to the subject, having spent seven years as a co-host on The View, she told Yahoo Entertainment, “I don’t feel I need to lean into politics. You have a plethora of shows you can lean into to get your politics. Number one, my old stomping grounds: The View.”
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Says Talking to Himself Is “One of the Reasons Why This Show Exists”

Nearly every episode of Rick and Morty involves some degree of Justin Roiland talking to himself. That’s especially true of Season 6’s “Rick: A Mort Well Lived”, an episode in which Morty’s consciousness has been divided among an entire video game’s worth of non-playable characters. It’s an acting task that could seem exhausting or challenging to some voice actors, but for Roiland it’s a source of fun. “I think doing these voices, it’s one of the reasons why this show exists,” Roiland told Decider. “I just kept going back and doing different versions of types of shows with two characters in...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one sensational Marvel series, and that’s appropriate if you know about the adjectives often used to describe Jen Walters in the comics. Last week we all experienced the joy of getting getting swept up in Madisynn Mania. So, what’s going to happen on this week’s episode? We know from the end of Episode 4 that Titania (Jameela Jamil) is hella litigious and now we’re going to see what happens when She-Hulk enters the courtroom not as a lawyer, but as a defendant. Forget that Avengers: Endgame battle, this is gonna be a throw down unlike any we’ve seen in the MCU.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy