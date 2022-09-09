Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 On Netflix, Where Terry Silver Becomes A Common Enemy To Danny, Johnny And Everyone Else

The idea that any show on Netflix can get to a fifth season almost seems unfathomable, especially a show that started its life on a OTT service that no longer has scripted fare (meaning, YouTube). But Netflix knows what it has in Cobra Kai: A well-written series that balances nostalgia with nuanced characters and a low-made-high-stakes story. But the end of the show’s fourth season upped the stakes by making things real, at least as real as a show built around karate kids can get. How will that translate to the show’s fifth season?

COBRA KAI SEASON 5: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A promotional video for the new, improved Cobra Kai, featuring its new owner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

The Gist: Since the Cobra Kai dojo — via Tory Nichols (Peyton List) — won the All-Valley Karate Tournament, Terry has kicked off his plan to expand the dojo throughout the Valley, and even throughout California. They’ve moved into a new, high-tech location, he’s putting out commercials, he’s recruiting instructors.

Given his experience with Terry, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) knows there’s a lot at stake, including the safety of kids throughout the Valley, including his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). This is why he invited his former enemy Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to travel from Okinawa; he’s going to need all the help he can get to expose Terry as the abusive person he knows he is.

In the meantime, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has arrived in a Mexican shore town, looking for his father Hector (Bobby Hernandez). Despite warnings from his mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) that Hector is a dangerous man, Miguel is determined to meet him. Chasing after Miguel is Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), in the Eagle Fang van. When Johnny tells Robby that the trip isn’t just for the two of them to reconnect, Robby of course gets upset. But when Johnny encounters the same beach grifters that ripped off Miguel, Robby comes to his aid.

Because he lost the All-Valley tournament, he decides to close Miyagi-Do, much to the annoyance of his students, but he also needs to concentrate on defeating Terry. Chozen, after seeing Terry’s moves, informs Danny that the sensei Terry studied under, the person Danny long thought was made up, is real, and he teaches his students to deceive and fight without honor. They decide to craft a plan where Chozen tries to stay ahead of Terry, whom Danny acknowledges is two steps ahead of everyone.

Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Cobra Kai seasons 1-4.

Our Take: While there are moments in the first couple of episodes of Cobra Kai’s fifth season that has some of the funny and self-referential moments that the show has become known for, much of the first two episodes are deadly serious. It was hard for us to pinpoint why that was until we realized that the stakes at the end of season 4 were raised far higher than they had been before.

As Danny tells Sam when he decides to close, the battle with Terry Silver “is not about the tournament anymore. This is real life. I know firsthand that Silver isn’t afraid of putting kids in harm’s way. And I need to keep all of you out of it.” That one statement alone shows us that, at least at the beginning of the season, the low-made-high-stakes fun of the first four seasons will be hard to find.

Miguel looking for his father is also pretty dead serious. John Kreese (Martin Kove) being in prison is pretty damn serious. The only funny moments lie with, as you might expect, Johnny, whose Spanish is terrible and taste in novelty t-shirts is even worse. Even in his case, though, his attempts to make things right with Robby while trying to find Miguel don’t exactly bring out the guffaws.

When Cobra Kai really clicks is when the nostalgia factor is balanced by the interactions of the current group of kids. That balance is certainly out of whack in the first two episodes, but it’s something we hope gets restored later in the season.

Sex and Skin: None, and given the history of the show, there won’t be.

Parting Shot: Terry brings in senseis from around the Valley to try out to be instructors. One of them is Chozen, working undercover.

Sleeper Star: Well, we don’t see nearly enough of Eli (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) in the first two episodes, so there’s that. Also, the show’s secret MVP, Danny’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), needs to be there more to call Danny on his BS.

Most Pilot-y Line: Miguel is so close to Hector and his family that he could breathe on them, so when he saves Hector’s stepson from an oncoming truck, it’s a surprise that Hector and his wife aren’t wondering why he was there.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Has Cobra Kai outlived its nostalgic premise? Sure. But Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have done such a good job creating memorable characters with shades of good and bad, that at this point we’ll follow their stories wherever they lead.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.