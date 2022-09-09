ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear down! Brookfield Zoo celebrate the start of the Chicago Bears season

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

Bears at Brookfield Zoo celebrate start of Chicago Bears season 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Chicago Bears get ready to start the season, the team's namesake is celebrating a new season with tasty treats in Bears colors.

Bears at the Brookfield Zoo are getting received "football-themed enrichment treats" colored in blue and orange.

Josie, a California sea lion, got an "ice cake" with a football on top.

Axhi and Jim, the zoo's two grizzly bears, along with the sloth bears, Kartik and Hani, all got the cool treats featuring pieces of fruit in frozen blocks.

