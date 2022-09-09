ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call

In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ian Happ
Austin Slater
Whit Merrifield
Tom Werner
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint

The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
Yardbarker

Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
