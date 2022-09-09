ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil’ Kim Denies 50 Cent’s Claim She Slammed Nicki Minaj’s Son on ‘Plan B’ Remix: ‘Kids Are Off Limits!!!’

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

The Queen Bee is clapping back. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Lil’ Kim addressed allegations started by 50 Cent that she had taken aim at Nicki Minaj ‘s young son on her new “Plan B” remix with Megan Thee Stallion .

“I never said a word about anyone’s child…” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

A couple slides later, Lil’ Kim went on the offensive against the Super Bowl LVI halftime show performer, whom she blamed for fueling the gossip to begin with. “I still can’t believe y’all can’t see through 50’s lame a–, disgraceful, ugly, and narcissistic tactics…y’all still falling for that s–t,” she continued. “He created this whole false narrative to cause drama and confusion because the girl he wanted is getting too much attention…Anyone who knows me knows even if you are my enemy I would never say anything about anyone’s child. Kids are off limits!!!”

50 Cent first stirred the pot earlier on Thursday with a since-deleted Instagram post in which he tagged Minaj directly, writing, “QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a– up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, her baby eye f—-d up…LOL.”

And while the new version of Megan’s Traumazine single had initially been released on YouTube on Friday (Sept. 9), at press time, the video appears to have been taken down “due to a copyright claim by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.”

Check out Lil’ Kim’s Instagram Stories before they expire here .

