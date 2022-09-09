'She had an incredible life': Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before mentioning his father's death... after falling victim to internet hoax

Dwayne Johnson shared a heartfelt message to Britain's Royal Family and all those grieving the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Moana actor said he was 'sending love' to the people of Great Britain and told them to 'stay strong.'

This post comes after there were fake tweets posted that had the movie star's name attached. The notes, which paid tribute to the Queen while plugging his October movie Black Adam, went viral.

In his new message, Johnson did not plug his movie but rather he shared a heartfelt note.

'Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far,' he shared before adding, 'I'm just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, strength and mana to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of the Queen.'

He then wrote: 'I'm so sorry, I know the pain, like we all know the pain. What a life. What an incredible life. I never had the privilege or honor of meeting the Queen, but what a life.'

The actor wore an LA Rams workout shirt as he stood in a gym with country music playing in the background in a video shared on social media.

'Seven decades, I think, of the longest running monarchy. I think – I'm terrible at math, but I believe it's seven decades. What an impactful life.'

The Red Notice star then shared a personal memory of his own about the sudden death of his father, Rocky Johnson, who died at the age of 67 in 2020.

'I gotta tell you, not that this is any consolation,' the former professional wrestler explained.

'When I lost my old man two years ago before the pandemic, I never got a chance to say goodbye to him, and I regret it.'

The loss allowed the grieving son to develop his own philosophy of life and death, he said.

'The way I look at that these days is it (death) informs us on how we should live moving forward because, in their spirit, we have an opportunity to live life, and live greatly with passion and fervor and positive energy with all we've got,' wrote the star.

'Sending a lot of love,' he continued. 'Stay strong. Now let's live as greatly as we can – and what a life.'

The Rock may have felt compelled to reach out after someone on the internet released two fake Tweets under the actor's name that went viral.

Both were attached to the opening of his upcoming action film, Black Adam, with one reading, 'Rest in peace to her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. A great woman who sat on the throne as long as anyone in British history. Sad she will never get to see Black Adam.'