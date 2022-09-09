Effective: 2022-09-13 17:54:00 Expires: 2022-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to waves of 6 to 10 feet. Breaking waves will continue between 10 and 15 feet before slowly subsiding to up to around 12 feet tomorrow. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through Wednesday afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters of the islands. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach between 10 and 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next Arecibo high tide is at around 10:46 PM AST, at 1.45 feet; San Juan high tide is at around 11:15 PM AST, at 1.33 ft; Fajardo high tide is at 11:00 PM AST, at 1.26 ft.

