3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos
Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
Uniglo (GLO) Buy Volume Picks up Pace with Massive 35% Surge, While Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Struggling
Prices of cryptocurrencies change by the minute. For a regular person, it can be difficult to predict where a cryptocurrency project is headed or whether the strong bets of today will remain as is tomorrow. In this article, we’ve rounded up some key updates that are worth knowing no matter what kind of investor you may be.
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Filecoin: Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millionaires
In the past few months, three formidable cryptocurrencies have dominated the blockchain world. These projects have provided enormous value to users and investors, including new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Filecoin (FIL). There is still room for other cutting-edge coins to make a mark on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With daily changes, these tokens might become the saviors of the cryptocurrency market.
New Cryptocurrency Projects To Put Your Coins in Before They Blow Up Like Binance Smart Chain – Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin
If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided hearing about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the numerous branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their clients. With the addition of other sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs,...
Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
Solana Price Rallied 8% And Formed A Rounding Bottom, What’s Next?
Solana Price shot up by 8% over the last 24 hours, painting a bullish chart. Over the past week, the altcoin soared almost 17%. This made Solana one of the top gainers in the past week. Solana has been able to break past its $33 mark and has turned bullish on its chart.
Bitcoin Price This Tad Close To Reclaim $23,000 – Will It Hit The Target?
Bitcoin (BTC) easily brushed past the $22,500 mark today as seen a couple of hours ago. Bitcoin registered 18% gains so far since September 9. Bitcoin was able to peak on a Monday and as shown on Coingecko charts, BTC was trading at $22,610, up 14.5% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Week Above $21K, Is Bullish Reversal In Sight?
The expectation of every crypto investor this month is to see some bullish trends in the market. Many top assets have recorded more pullbacks than rallies in the months following the overall market crash. Every week starts and ends with a new trend for the green or the reds. This...
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
Chiliz and Big Eyes Coin: Two Ethereum-based Cryptos that Might Overthrow the Binance Crypto Project
Crypto networks like Binance utilize smart contracts to facilitate their operations. The Binance project was created to improve services offered on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Compared with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Binance (BNB) offers faster and cheaper services to its users. However, in terms of community members’ integration, the Big...
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)
Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”
The Ethereum price is rallying above critical levels as “The Merge” is on the horizon, the bullish momentum might receive a fresh push and finally take ETH north of $2,000. In the meantime, market participants are speculating about the immediate future of the second cryptocurrency by market cap.
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
WATCH: Bitcoin Brutalized After August CPI Data Release | BTCUSD September 13, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at Bitcoin price action following today’s selloff in reaction to August CPI numbers. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 13, 2022. Today just so happened to be August CPI numbers release day, so volatility was...
Quant Suggests Bitcoin Will Be Back In The Driver Seat After Ethereum Merge
A quant has suggested that Bitcoin will again become the driving force in the crypto market once the Ethereum merge hype dies down. Bitcoin Share Of Crypto Trading Volume Already Seems To Be Overtaking Ethereum’s. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there are some signs that...
Interoperability in the Blockchain — What Is It and How Does It Work?
We’ve all equated decentralization with the blockchain by now, which makes perfect sense as one of the main characteristics of blockchain technology is its decentralized nature. However, with decentralization comes a lot of uncertainty. How can different blockchains connect? Can we find anything universal about them? It is clear...
Stops Hunt: Bitcoin And Ethereum Wick Down Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Metrics
Volatility has stuck the crypto market as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum trend to the downside. The two largest cryptocurrencies are reacting negatively and with volatility to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Solana-based Walken Announces New Roadmap Features To Sustain Its Impressive Growth Statistics
Solana-based blockchain gaming platform, Walken announces a new roadmap and features that boost the user experience and overall growth of the platform!. Walken, a move-to-earn player game, has unveiled its latest roadmap in a bid to continue its trajectory to sustainable growth, building momentum and substantial overall growth, a statement from the team reads. The new-improved roadmap introduces several new features including new game modes, better social interaction components, and new partnerships to boost the overall growth of the platform.
