newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
WAND TV
Three individuals sent to the hospital after drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana. According to Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired, Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m. Urbana officers arrived on the scene...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of meth
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois is facing meth charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The case was investigated by the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
walls102.com
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
‘I just want it to be safer’: neighborhood pleads for answers following mid-day shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jorge Elvir, Champaign’s community relations manager, is working to reduce gun violence. It comes after a husband and wife in their seventies were shot on Thursday afternoon in Champaign at Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Champaign Police said a man walked up and fired at them. Then, the suspect left the […]
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men are wanted for stealing over $3,800 from AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts in Champaign. We're told that the three men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. on August 1. Officials say once they got inside one male distracted an employee, one acted as...
foxillinois.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
