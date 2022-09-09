Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
abcnews4.com
SC Attorney General joins 16 states to fight Biden's attempt to redefine Title IX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other states in a coalition to fight the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and change the protections women have received from Title IX for the last 50 years, according to a release from Wilson's office.
abcnews4.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina hospital recently accepted a set of twins surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The babies were surrendered on Thursday, Sept. 8 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, according to a release from DSS. The twin African-American/Caucasian...
abcnews4.com
Results of short-term rentals investigation to be released on Wednesday: SCPC
The South Carolina Policy Council (SCPC) is releasing the results of an investigation into short-term rentals in the Palmetto State. The results will be released Wednesday, September 14th, at 10 a.m. You can view them on the South Carolina Policy Council's website here. According to SCPC, many South Carolina towns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
SC Commissioner of Agriculture visits Ashley Ridge High School's student-raised farm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers made a special visit to Ashley Ridge High School on Tuesday and got an up-close look at an innovative program. The student-led tour took commissioner Weathers to the Fox Ridge Farm where students are raising goats, pigs and...
abcnews4.com
Down by almost 9 cents: Gas prices see significant decline in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Average gas prices in South Carolina have fallen for another week, according to GasBuddy. Over the last week, average gas prices fell 8.7 cents, putting the average at $3.26 per gallon on Monday. Compared to a month ago, prices in South Carolina are 21.5 cents...
abcnews4.com
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
abcnews4.com
13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught at Lake Marion
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An over 600-pound gator was caught by hunters near Lake Marion over the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with their 625 lb., 13’ Lake Marion gator on Saturday, Sept. 10. The shop does alligator...
RELATED PEOPLE
abcnews4.com
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound alligator out of Lake Marion
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, Alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on Lake Marion. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch. While they fell short of rewriting the record book, Hobday said it was an...
Comments / 0