ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Geary County Schools employees recognized for milestone years of service

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 honored staff members who had reached milestone years of service last school year at its 2022 General Session Friday. All honorees were listed in the event program and those with 10 or more years were announced by USD 475 Associate Superintendent Deb Gustafson, Ed.D. Certificates will also be awarded.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Alumni and Community Meet and Greet in Olpe on Saturday introducing residents to multifaceted project

Olpe residents will get the city’s first formal presentation on a huge community project this weekend. Olpe has an Alumni and Community Meet and Greet from 3-8 pm Saturday at the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall. City Clerk Joyce Wilson, the Newsmaker guest on KVOE’s Morning Show on Tuesday, says there are a lot of different features including a splash pad, walking path around Olpe Jones Park, fitness stations along the path and recent additions like a new basketball court and fencing around the softball field. Besides those features, Olpe is also looking to turn the football practice field into the main stadium with an eight-lane track and other track and field amenities. The plan also involves a field house with a community center and community weight room, early childcare center and a reversed layout for the baseball field.
OLPE, KS
KVOE

CareArc, USD 253 Emporia partner on student vaccination clinic

Parents of school-age children needing vaccinations can get them handled as part of a special clinic later this month. CareArc, in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, will have a clinic from 6-8 pm Sept. 27. Pneumonia, chickenpox, HPV, meningitis, MMR — measles mumps rubella — tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, rotavirus and haemophilus influenzae b vaccines will all be available.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Emporia, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
KVOE

Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia

Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia

Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#High School#Us Dollar#Project Management#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Village Elementary School#Htk Architects#Board#Walnut Elementary School#Ems
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Big on the Block draws attention to efforts of Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County had to make some last-minute adjustments to its second annual Big on the Block event Saturday. Originally set to be an outdoor affair, the event went from the 10 block of West Fourth inside Town Royal — at least in part — because of persistent light rainfall during much of the event. Still, Director Jacque Wellnitz was grateful for the community support at a time when the organization continues to reintroduce itself to the area after the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellnitz says youngsters — “littles” are showing increasing interest in getting involved.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Pride permeates All Veterans Golf Tournament

There will be more of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute activities in November, but the activity slate kicked off Saturday with the 18th annual All Veterans Tribute Golf Tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. Longtime organizer Jesse Solis tells KVOE News he’s proud to see where the funding goes —...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High Gymnastics team 7th at Lawrence Free State

The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the Lawrence Free State Invitational. Individually Laney Cooper placed 5th on the vault and 7th on the floor exercise. Journey Walburn placed 6th on the floor exercise. The Gymnastics team goes to Olathe on Tuesday.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High volleyball takes third at Valley Center

The Emporia High volleyball team’s winning streak ended but managed to take third in the Valley Center Invitational Saturday. EHS started the day with three wins by defeating Wichita East, (28-30, 25-10, 25-17), Liberal (17-25, 25-21, 25-13) and Bishop Carroll, the third-ranked team in Class 5A (25-15, 21-25, 26-24), which extend their winning streak to 11.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 09-12-22

Newsmaker: Doug Bjerkaas reviews PDGA Worlds and looks ahead to upcoming Dynamic Discs activities. Kerry Moyer previews Words Save Lives on Sept. 13. Newsmaker 2: CareArc’s Melissa Smith previews the agency’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic. Newsmaker 3: Hetlinger Director of Day Services Jon Gausman discusses Direct Support...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension

Lower crop yields may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News the was simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy