Olpe residents will get the city’s first formal presentation on a huge community project this weekend. Olpe has an Alumni and Community Meet and Greet from 3-8 pm Saturday at the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall. City Clerk Joyce Wilson, the Newsmaker guest on KVOE’s Morning Show on Tuesday, says there are a lot of different features including a splash pad, walking path around Olpe Jones Park, fitness stations along the path and recent additions like a new basketball court and fencing around the softball field. Besides those features, Olpe is also looking to turn the football practice field into the main stadium with an eight-lane track and other track and field amenities. The plan also involves a field house with a community center and community weight room, early childcare center and a reversed layout for the baseball field.

OLPE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO