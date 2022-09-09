Read full article on original website
Geary County Schools employees recognized for milestone years of service
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 honored staff members who had reached milestone years of service last school year at its 2022 General Session Friday. All honorees were listed in the event program and those with 10 or more years were announced by USD 475 Associate Superintendent Deb Gustafson, Ed.D. Certificates will also be awarded.
KVOE
Alumni and Community Meet and Greet in Olpe on Saturday introducing residents to multifaceted project
Olpe residents will get the city’s first formal presentation on a huge community project this weekend. Olpe has an Alumni and Community Meet and Greet from 3-8 pm Saturday at the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall. City Clerk Joyce Wilson, the Newsmaker guest on KVOE’s Morning Show on Tuesday, says there are a lot of different features including a splash pad, walking path around Olpe Jones Park, fitness stations along the path and recent additions like a new basketball court and fencing around the softball field. Besides those features, Olpe is also looking to turn the football practice field into the main stadium with an eight-lane track and other track and field amenities. The plan also involves a field house with a community center and community weight room, early childcare center and a reversed layout for the baseball field.
KVOE
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
KVOE
CareArc, USD 253 Emporia partner on student vaccination clinic
Parents of school-age children needing vaccinations can get them handled as part of a special clinic later this month. CareArc, in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, will have a clinic from 6-8 pm Sept. 27. Pneumonia, chickenpox, HPV, meningitis, MMR — measles mumps rubella — tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, rotavirus and haemophilus influenzae b vaccines will all be available.
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
KVOE
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
KVOE
Big on the Block draws attention to efforts of Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County had to make some last-minute adjustments to its second annual Big on the Block event Saturday. Originally set to be an outdoor affair, the event went from the 10 block of West Fourth inside Town Royal — at least in part — because of persistent light rainfall during much of the event. Still, Director Jacque Wellnitz was grateful for the community support at a time when the organization continues to reintroduce itself to the area after the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellnitz says youngsters — “littles” are showing increasing interest in getting involved.
KVOE
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
KVOE
Pride permeates All Veterans Golf Tournament
There will be more of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute activities in November, but the activity slate kicked off Saturday with the 18th annual All Veterans Tribute Golf Tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. Longtime organizer Jesse Solis tells KVOE News he’s proud to see where the funding goes —...
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
KVOE
Suspects in alleged July shooting incident at Eastgate Plaza complex up for hearings Wednesday
Two men accused of being involved in a shooting in southeast Emporia nearly two months ago have preliminary hearings in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, will be in court Wednesday. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am with Williams’ hearing at 10.
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
KVOE
Emporia High Gymnastics team 7th at Lawrence Free State
The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the Lawrence Free State Invitational. Individually Laney Cooper placed 5th on the vault and 7th on the floor exercise. Journey Walburn placed 6th on the floor exercise. The Gymnastics team goes to Olathe on Tuesday.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball takes third at Valley Center
The Emporia High volleyball team’s winning streak ended but managed to take third in the Valley Center Invitational Saturday. EHS started the day with three wins by defeating Wichita East, (28-30, 25-10, 25-17), Liberal (17-25, 25-21, 25-13) and Bishop Carroll, the third-ranked team in Class 5A (25-15, 21-25, 26-24), which extend their winning streak to 11.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 09-12-22
Newsmaker: Doug Bjerkaas reviews PDGA Worlds and looks ahead to upcoming Dynamic Discs activities. Kerry Moyer previews Words Save Lives on Sept. 13. Newsmaker 2: CareArc’s Melissa Smith previews the agency’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic. Newsmaker 3: Hetlinger Director of Day Services Jon Gausman discusses Direct Support...
KVOE
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crop yields may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News the was simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
