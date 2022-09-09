SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will decide Tuesday on the addition of video lottery machines to four different suites at the same location. South Dakota codified law says that there can’t be more than 10 video lottery machines at a licensed establishment, meaning a bar or a lounge. But a bar or lounge can be connected to an enterprise in that same building, and the same person can own that enterprise. South Dakota Lottery also has rules governing “separate and distinct facilities;” every licensed establishment “must have its own” exits and entrances.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO