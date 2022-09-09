Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
Video lottery terminals in focus at Tuesday’s City Council meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will decide Tuesday on the addition of video lottery machines to four different suites at the same location. South Dakota codified law says that there can’t be more than 10 video lottery machines at a licensed establishment, meaning a bar or a lounge. But a bar or lounge can be connected to an enterprise in that same building, and the same person can own that enterprise. South Dakota Lottery also has rules governing “separate and distinct facilities;” every licensed establishment “must have its own” exits and entrances.
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, coming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 13: Southern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 9: Hartford, NW Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 17: Vermillion and North Sioux City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
What’s all the buzz about? “Lighting the South Dakota Prairie”
An opportunity to sit around and talk about South Dakota history might not sound like your idea of a good time. But what if I told you that in fact, the conversation is going to be electrifying. Abby Bischoff is the Executive Director of the Stockyards Ag Experience and Rick...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 2: Brandon, Rowena, Valley Springs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
dakotanewsnow.com
Councilor: More houses won’t solve affordable housing problem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest “accessible housing” district proposed for the northeastern part of Sioux Falls is not effectively addressing the city’s growing affordable housing problem, according to one city councilor. Pat Starr, who represents the northeast district, also told Dakota News Now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 25: Dell Rapids, Flandreau
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 19: Salem, Parkston and Tyndall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
KELOLAND TV
Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
Comments / 2