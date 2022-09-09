ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads

NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow

BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive

FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel

EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire

EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
EVERSON, WA
KUOW

Why waters around Oak Harbor will turn red, briefly

Don't be alarmed if you see the water around Whidbey Island turning red over the next week. Washington state's health department will be dying the waters red on Sept. 12 for a targeted wastewater study. Officials are aiming to evaluate wastewater movement near the new Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility. The dye is being added to treated wastewater so it can be followed as it moves out into the open environment.
OAK HARBOR, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
BELLINGHAM, WA

