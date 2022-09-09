Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads
NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
kafe.com
Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow
BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
whatcom-news.com
Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive
FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
Bellingham man injured in Interstate 5 wreck that stopped traffic Saturday afternoon
There was a collision blocking the right lane at Bow Hill Road, according to a 4:18 p.m. Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Already miss the Choco Taco? Some of the last treats in existence are coming to Bellingham
After announcing it was discontinuing them, Klondike is following one fan’s advice and literally putting some of the final Choco Tacos “where the sun don’t shine.”
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
thenorthernlight.com
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire
The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
kpug1170.com
Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
kpug1170.com
Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
whatcom-news.com
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire
EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
KUOW
Why waters around Oak Harbor will turn red, briefly
Don't be alarmed if you see the water around Whidbey Island turning red over the next week. Washington state's health department will be dying the waters red on Sept. 12 for a targeted wastewater study. Officials are aiming to evaluate wastewater movement near the new Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility. The dye is being added to treated wastewater so it can be followed as it moves out into the open environment.
The Crime Blotter: Yakima Police search for missing 4-year-old boy disappeared from park
Yakima Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park. His name is Lucian. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it when he went missing. On Sunday, more than 100 people helped with...
Bellingham man sent to prison for mother’s November 2021 shooting death
The man told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument before he shot and killed her, the court records show.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
