Bay County man found guilty of murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jonathan Lozada was found guilty of the murder of Justin Reyes Friday afternoon. It took jurors less than an hour to find Lozada guilty.

On Dec. 17, 2019, Lozada shot Reyes twice in the head while robbing Reyes of music equipment.

After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with the victim’s body and put it on Snapchat.

“That’s the devil himself,” Reyes’ grandmother Karen Maxwell said.

Lozada listened to music and drank beer with his friend Bryce Cowan at Reyes’. Eventually, the two left and went to the gas station for more beer.

Lozada then returned to Reyes’ home on West 26th Court and shot him.

“He bragged about it,” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said. “He told you, I put two bullets in his head while holding the murder weapon.”

The prosecution showed a Snapchat video Lozada took after shooting Reyes. In the footage, Lozada brags about shooting Reyes and catching his first body.

“He was proud of it,” Overstreet said. “He videotaped himself afterward. Put a Snapchat filter on it with Panama City Beach.”

Defense Attorney Brian Hill said the evidence presented did not prove Lozada killed Reyes.

“They presented a lot of photographs, they’ve had a lot of witnesses, they’ve presented a lot of evidence,” Hill said. “But the evidence they have presented throughout the course of this trial has created more questions, more doubt than it has proof.”

Lozada’s former roommates testified against the 23-year-old on Thursday. They said he returned home with speakers and showed the video of Reyes lying dead in his home.

“That was just pure evil,” Maxwell said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.