ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon

What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
MIDVALE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Provo, UT
College Sports
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

'Always positive': Friends remember man killed while riding bike in Murray

MURRAY — Friends and neighbors are remembering a man who was killed while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Brad Collins, 38, was riding to the TRAX station when he was hit by a vehicle on Vine Street at Cottonwood Street. The street Collins lived on is now...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavell Edwards
ksl.com

14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found

GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#Syracuse University#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cougar Beat#The Associated Press Top#Espn#College Gameday#Sec#Byu Baylor
ksl.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery

SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Spotify
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man arrested, accused of beating woman with vise grips

PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of hitting a woman in the head with vise grips, causing severe injuries. Ronald Lynn Pace, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, criminal mischief, damaging or interrupting a communication device, intoxication and violation of a pretrial protective order.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy