Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
South Berkeley church opens long-awaited new affordable apartments￼
Seated in her living room on Wednesday morning, Betty Gray greeted the neighbors, local politicians and housing advocates who streamed in to greet her at her new home in the Stuart Street Co-op in South Berkeley. “The first day I got here, I went outside and I looked at the...
berkeleyside.org
Former Zuni chef turns Oakland cafe into breakfast destination
Welcome to Breakfast Week, East Bay Nosh’s celebration of the most important meal of the day. Come back all week for stories on the region’s greatest morning treats and where to find them. · How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?. · Searching...
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Margot Lind, editor, historic preservationist, loving mother and grandmother
A peacemaker at heart, Margot was able to enter a room where everyone was busy arguing and get along with all sides. Her sense of humor helped her instantly break the ice at work and her one-liners were worthy of the Comedy Channel. Margot died at age 78 on July 12 of complications from kidney failure.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Replace the eucalyptus in Berkeley before it’s too late
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will soon remove 1,500 eucalyptus trees from its campus with a $2.9 million CalFire grant, revegetating them with Live Oak. UC Berkeley and the city of Berkeley should follow suit, essentially eliminating the risk of a catastrophic firestorm that could kill hundreds of people and destroy much of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire: 09.13.22
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers. 2nd in-person Bizerkeley Food Festival celebrates veganism, advocacy (Daily Cal) Heat wave raises concerns over campus air conditioning, power grid stress (Daily Cal) UC Berkeley receives Queen Máxima of Netherlands (Daily Cal) Dressing on the gender spectrum:...
berkeleyside.org
A (takeout) window into Bartavelle’s breakfast success
Welcome to Breakfast Week, East Bay Nosh’s celebration of the most important meal of the day. Come back all week for stories on the region’s greatest morning treats and where to find them. How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?. Berkeley locals are more...
berkeleyside.org
East Bay Bike Party cyclists reeling from hit-and-run
Four days after being struck by an aggressive driver at this month’s East Bay Bike Party, an Oakland resident is hesitant to get back in the saddle. Tom, a local engineer who asked that his last name not be published, told The Oaklandside that his right leg is sore and his right elbow and arm were bloodied and bruised from being knocked to the ground on Alcatraz Avenue by someone who drove a gray car recklessly through a crowd of cyclists.
berkeleyside.org
Update: Police arrest gunman in robbery near UC Berkeley
Update, Sept. 13: The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old Oakland man in the armed robbery of two men near UC Berkeley Sunday. Around 7:44 a.m. Monday, a UC Police Department officer spotted a white pickup in the area south of the UC Berkeley campus and notified Berkeley police. When BPD officers arrived, they attempted to stop the vehicle on Telegraph Avenue near Blake Street. The suspect fled and officers pursued the vehicle through several streets in Berkeley until it reached the westbound dead-end of Russell Street near San Pablo Park. The suspect fled into the neighborhood but officers located him on a rooftop a few blocks away.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
Comments / 0