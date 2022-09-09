ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

Former Zuni chef turns Oakland cafe into breakfast destination

Welcome to Breakfast Week, East Bay Nosh’s celebration of the most important meal of the day. Come back all week for stories on the region’s greatest morning treats and where to find them. · How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?. · Searching...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Opinion: Replace the eucalyptus in Berkeley before it’s too late

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will soon remove 1,500 eucalyptus trees from its campus with a $2.9 million CalFire grant, revegetating them with Live Oak. UC Berkeley and the city of Berkeley should follow suit, essentially eliminating the risk of a catastrophic firestorm that could kill hundreds of people and destroy much of the city.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

The Berkeley Wire: 09.13.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers. 2nd in-person Bizerkeley Food Festival celebrates veganism, advocacy (Daily Cal) Heat wave raises concerns over campus air conditioning, power grid stress (Daily Cal) UC Berkeley receives Queen Máxima of Netherlands (Daily Cal) Dressing on the gender spectrum:...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

A (takeout) window into Bartavelle’s breakfast success

Welcome to Breakfast Week, East Bay Nosh’s celebration of the most important meal of the day. Come back all week for stories on the region’s greatest morning treats and where to find them. How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?. Berkeley locals are more...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

East Bay Bike Party cyclists reeling from hit-and-run

Four days after being struck by an aggressive driver at this month’s East Bay Bike Party, an Oakland resident is hesitant to get back in the saddle. Tom, a local engineer who asked that his last name not be published, told The Oaklandside that his right leg is sore and his right elbow and arm were bloodied and bruised from being knocked to the ground on Alcatraz Avenue by someone who drove a gray car recklessly through a crowd of cyclists.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Update: Police arrest gunman in robbery near UC Berkeley

Update, Sept. 13: The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old Oakland man in the armed robbery of two men near UC Berkeley Sunday. Around 7:44 a.m. Monday, a UC Police Department officer spotted a white pickup in the area south of the UC Berkeley campus and notified Berkeley police. When BPD officers arrived, they attempted to stop the vehicle on Telegraph Avenue near Blake Street. The suspect fled and officers pursued the vehicle through several streets in Berkeley until it reached the westbound dead-end of Russell Street near San Pablo Park. The suspect fled into the neighborhood but officers located him on a rooftop a few blocks away.
BERKELEY, CA
