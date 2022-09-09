ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Eifert Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 4 days ago
Ellen Kay (Madsen) Eifert, age 75, of Fremont died September 8, 2022 at Dunklau Gardens, Fremont, NE.

Ellen Kay, daughter of the Robert and Mabel Madsen was born on August 30, 1947 in Audubon, Iowa and was baptized and confirmed at Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn IA. Ellen was raised in the communities of Elk Horn and Kimballton, IA. She attended Kimballton Public School and then Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District graduating in 1965. Ellen attended and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology from Northeast Missouri State and her Master’s Degrees in Speech/Language Pathology and Early Childhood Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Ellen was employed as a Speech/Language Pathologist at Area Educational Agencies and Educational Service Units in Storm Lake, IA, the Iowa School for the Deaf and Carroll, IA ; also worked for ESU in Fremont covering Dodge/Saunders county schools, NE. Ellen lived in Omaha for many years.

On August 9, 1980 Ellen married Gerald Timothy Eifert in Omaha, NE and they were married for 40 years. They were members of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE. Ellen and Tim enjoyed their homes and loved to entertain family and friends. They traveled, enjoyed boating, camping, waterskiing and most of all caring for their Cocker Spaniels. Ellen was an excellent swimmer earning her Red Cross Swimming Instructor certification and worked also as a Lifeguard during college. She loved playing the piano, attending plays and concerts. Ellen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1995. Her husband Tim was her primary caregiver until his death in September of 2020. Ellen persevered in all that she wanted to attain, especially her educational training. A strong faith helped her through the continuing progression of the MS disability along with the love and support of her husband and family.

Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Timothy Eifert, parents Robert and Mabel Madsen, her father and mother-in-law, William and Evelyn Eifert; grandparents Mads and Margret Madsen, Anders and Otillia Jensen; brother-in-law Art Soderberg III; aunts and uncles Earl and Stella Jensen, Dale Jensen, Russell Madsen, Annabelle Madsen, Eiwind Madsen, Fred and Fran Madsen, Loretta Madsen; cousins Carol Christensen, Mike Laird, Bruce Jensen and Sherry (Jensen) Gilliam.

Survivors include sister Renee Madsen of Omaha, NE; sisters and brother-in-law Judy Soderberg of Knoxville, TN; Nancy and Tom Buresh of McCook, NE; uncle and aunts Glenn and Margorie Jensen of Marion, IA, Leta Madsen of Elk Horn, IA, Earl Madsen of Atlantic, IA, Lester Don Madsen of Torrance, California; nephews by marriage Joe Buresh and wife Amber and family, Darrin L. Soderberg III and wife Emily and family; A. Darwin Soderberg and family; many cousins and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Mid America MS Chapter, 2020 W 89th Street, Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206 or First Lutheran Church, 3200 East Military, Fremont, NE 68025.

The funeral will be 10:30am, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

