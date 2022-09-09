Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Thunderbolt hits 80Gbps in demo, equaling USB4 Version 2.0 speeds
Intel is working on making its Thunderbolt technology support a throughput of 80Gbps. That would put it on par with the upcoming USB4 Version 2.0 specification and double the throughput of today's Thunderbolt 4. Intel showed a video of the "first test system" using a Thunderbolt connection running at 80Gbps...
Ars Technica
The clock speed wars are back as Intel brags about hitting 6 GHz with 13th-gen CPUs
Intel is gearing up to release the first products in its 13th-generation Core processor family, codenamed Raptor Lake. Among the topline facts that the company announced at its Intel Technology Tour is that at least one member of the Raptor Lake family will be capable of hitting 6 GHz out of the box (via Tom's Hardware). Core counts and architectural improvements are generally more important than clock speed when it comes to increasing a CPU's performance these days, but after many years hanging out in the 5 GHz range, it's neat to hit the next digit.
Ars Technica
Intel publishes Arc GPU specifications as their launch creeps ever-nearer
Intel’s slow, steady drip of information about its upcoming Arc GPUs continued last week when the company released the final specs for its four A-series desktop graphics cards. As with the laptop GPUs the company announced earlier this year, the desktop Arc cards are split between the entry-level Arc 3, midrange Arc 5, and high-end Arc 7 tiers.
Ars Technica
Meta spins off PyTorch Foundation to make AI framework vendor-neutral
Meta AI announced today that the governance of PyTorch, a popular open source deep-learning framework, has moved to an independent organization called the PyTorch Foundation. It will operate as part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation, and its governing board includes representatives from Nvidia, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and AMD. The...
Ars Technica
Artist uses AI to generate color palettes from text descriptions
A London-based artist named Matt DesLauriers has developed a tool to generate color palettes from any text prompt, allowing someone to type in "beautiful sunset" and get a series of colors that matches a typical sunset scene, for example. Or you could get more abstract, finding colors that match "a sad and rainy Tuesday."
Ars Technica
Get your first look at the OnePlus 11 Pro and its round camera bump
The OnePlus 10T was announced just a month ago, and we're already getting details about the next big OnePlus flagship. Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) and SmartPrix have created a render of the OnePlus 11 Pro, which is apparently rapidly approaching release. The report says these images are "based on an early prototype of the device."
Ars Technica
Five years of data show that SSDs are more reliable than HDDs over the long haul
Backup and cloud storage company Backblaze has published data comparing the long-term reliability of solid-state storage drives and traditional spinning hard drives in its data center. Based on data collected since the company began using SSDs as boot drives in late 2018, Backblaze cloud storage evangelist Andy Klein published a report yesterday showing that the company's SSDs are failing at a much lower rate than its HDDs as the drives age.
Ars Technica
Roku announces a cheaper subwoofer, updates $30 Express streaming device
Roku today announced new hardware with the budget-conscious in mind, including the $130 Roku Wireless Bass subwoofer and an updated Roku Express streaming device. The company also detailed Roku OS 11.5, which includes features that should mean less time spent helplessly clicking around for something to watch. Roku’s $130 Wireless...
Ars Technica
EA’s new anti-cheat tools dip into the dreaded “kernel mode”
EA announced its latest salvo in the endless cat-and-mouse battle of PC gaming cheat detection on Tuesday, and the effort prominently features one term sure to raise a red flag for some users: "kernel mode." The new kernel-level EA Anti-Cheat (EAAC) tools will roll out with the PC version of...
FIFA・
Ars Technica
HP continues to pay for abruptly blocking third-party ink from its printers
HP continues to pay for abruptly blocking third-party ink from its printers. The company has agreed to pay compensation to additional customers impacted by HPs use of DRM to prevent third-party ink and toner from working in its printers. The settlement pertaining to customers in Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal comes after the company already agreed to a settlement in the US and was fined in Italy.
Ars Technica
Breach of software maker used to backdoor ecommerce servers
FishPig, a UK-based maker of e-commerce software used by as many as 200,000 websites, is urging customers to reinstall or update all existing program extensions after discovering a security breach of its distribution server that allowed criminals to surreptitiously backdoor customer systems. The unknown threat actors used their control of...
