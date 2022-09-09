Read full article on original website
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys
Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
Lions' 2022 Week 1 Studs and Duds
Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds after their 2022 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
Jason Garrett was hung out to dry with his game pick in nightmare debut on NBC Sunday Night Football
JASON Garrett had a Sunday Night Football debut to forget last night. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has stepped into a media career with NBC this season. Garrett was in the studio for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
FOX Sports
Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders. It...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
Yardbarker
Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad
It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling. Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason. During his college career at Georgia...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cowboys Fans Gang Up On Defenseless Man During Bucs Blowout
Last night was incredibly disappointing for Dallas Cowboys fans. Coming into this season, the team had a ton of promise, especially with Dak Prescott at quarterback. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, things did not work out so well as the team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener by a score of 19-3. It was a bad loss that came with an even worse outcome after the fact.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
VFL Derek Barnett Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Former Tennessee standout Derek Barnett has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to multiple reports. Barnett's production dipped in his fifth NFL season as he only registered two sacks for the Philadephia Eagles leading to speculation his time in the city of Brotherly Love was ...
