Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys

Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
FOX Sports

Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders. It...
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
Isaac Seumalo
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
Yardbarker

Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad

It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling. Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason. During his college career at Georgia...
NBC Sports

Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears

The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cowboys Fans Gang Up On Defenseless Man During Bucs Blowout

Last night was incredibly disappointing for Dallas Cowboys fans. Coming into this season, the team had a ton of promise, especially with Dak Prescott at quarterback. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, things did not work out so well as the team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener by a score of 19-3. It was a bad loss that came with an even worse outcome after the fact.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
NBC Sports

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
VolunteerCountry

VFL Derek Barnett Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former Tennessee standout Derek Barnett has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to multiple reports.  Barnett's production dipped in his fifth NFL season as he only registered two sacks for the Philadephia Eagles leading to speculation his time in the city of Brotherly Love was ...
