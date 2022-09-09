ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

