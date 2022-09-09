Read full article on original website
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Taiwan's tech billionaire plans to train 3 million 'black bear warriors' to combat China
A Taiwanese tech tycoon plans to defend against a possible "Chinese invasion" by training three million "black bear warriors." A retired Taiwanese tech tycoon said he plans to use his wealth to train these "civilian warriors," according to a report published by Taiwan News on Thursday. "The Chinese Communist Party's...
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
MSNBC
Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’
Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
