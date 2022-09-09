Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Hallway in Central Elementary School dedicated to special needs instructional assistant who died in 2021
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Central Elementary School in Marshall County held a special ceremony Wednesday night in honor of a special needs instructional assistant who died last year. Julie Wininger died on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 61. In her honor, the hallway leading to the special...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about following an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female students over the weekend. Kentucky State Police investigators say 19-year-old Jack Epperson was arrested after throwing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff
CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado
MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
KFVS12
Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County. They say a...
wevv.com
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky
A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Violence against women at Murray State
Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State. Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about. It follows an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female sorority students over the weekend.
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/13 High School Volleyball & Soccer
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, September 13th.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County 3rd grader heading to Augusta for Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals
MAYFIELD, KY -- Getting a chance to play at Augusta National is a pipe dream for so many who play the game of golf, but for 8-year old Kylie Miller, she will get that chance next April. This past weekend, Miller won the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in the...
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
Comments / 0