US News and World Report
California's Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Social Media Firms Transparency
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he had signed a bill into law requiring transparency of social media companies, a move that could draw criticism from tech firms and industry groups. The law, AB-587, will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech,...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
Zerigo Health Announces Release of Eczema Solution
Zerigo Health Announces Release of Eczema Solution

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Zerigo Health, which delivers the only connected light therapy solution for treating chronic skin conditions at home or on the go, today announced the launch of a new software release which includes integration of the American Academy of Dermatology Guideline protocols for the treatment of eczema with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy.
US News and World Report
Immigrants Land on Martha's Vineyard; Florida's DeSantis Takes Credit
(Reuters) - A group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas. Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the arrival of two planes of immigrants, one spokeswoman told Fox...
US News and World Report
U.S. Railroad Strike Averted by Tentative Late-Night Deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the country and beyond. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal in a statement...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
US News and World Report
Ohio Man Sentenced for Threatening, Stalking Actress Eva LaRue
(Reuters) - An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. The 12-year campaign of harassment by James David Rogers, 58, of Ohio, via letters and phone calls...
US News and World Report
After Risky Journey, Migrant and His Dog Say Goodbye at U.S. Border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye. "She's been with me for two years," Pinto said,...
US News and World Report
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Decline
The daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has nearly halved over the past two months. Since the most recent coronavirus peak of about 130,000 average daily infections in mid-July, the number has declined to roughly 67,000 as of Sept. 8, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Woman Over Threats Against Judge in Trump Documents Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal...
