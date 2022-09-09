ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Practice Report Reveals Four Injured Starters

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjJtp_0hovnEUa00

The Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1's tilt on Monday Night Football.

The Denver Broncos are only a couple of days away from their season-opening road tilt at the Seattle Seahawks . The health status of multiple starters is still up in the air.

Because the Broncos don't play until Monday night, we won't get an official game status report until Saturday, but starters like OLB Randy Gregory, OT Billy Turner, LB Jonas Griffith, LB Josey Jewell, and WR KJ Hamler were limited in Thursday's practice.

The good news? LB Jonas Griffith, who suffered a dislocated elbow in preseason Game 1, was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqmDf_0hovnEUa00

Denver Broncos

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have several players who did not participate in practice, including CB Artie Burns and LB Alton Robinson. CB Sidney Jones and LB Boye Mafe were both limited.

However, Seahawks OG Gabe Jackson was a full go. Seattle is a bit more banged up than Denver. The Broncos opted to rest 90% or more of starters during the preseason.

Time will tell whether head coach Nathaniel Hackett's strategy avails the Broncos. For now, all eyes will be on Friday and Saturday's practice report to see whether the likes of Gregory, Turner, Hamler, and Jewell progressed in terms of participation.

Stay tuned.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Wr Kj Hamler
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy