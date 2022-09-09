ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Sends Love To Prince Harry & Meghan In First Speech As Monarch

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday, September 9th, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II , and his accession to the throne. The King had just come back from the royal family's Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland where his mother passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8th .

Sitting next to a photo of his late mother, King Charles publicly addressed Britain and the Commonwealth for the very first time as the new monarch. The first half of the speech was dedicated to the memory of his mother.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, she is mourned deeply. Throughout her life, Queen was an inspiration. There's a deep sense of gratitude where my mother has served," he told the people. "The affection, admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all."

The King also addressed Prince William and Kate Middleton 's new titles following the Queen's death. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." Notably, Kate will take over the title that once belonged to her husband's mother, the late Princess Diana .

Despite reports of tension between the King and his son Prince Harry , who stepped away from royal duties in 2020, he made sure to mention him and his wife Meghan Markle in his speech. "I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The speech concluded with the King's solemn promise to renew his mother's dedication to lifelong service. "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said. "And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

