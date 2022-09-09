ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Not Invited To See Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwgNy_0hovn7Ok00
Photo: Getty Images

Several members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side before she passed away, but one notable person who was not in attendance was Meghan Markle.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were already in England ahead of an event in London when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were concerned about the Queen's health. The Duke of Sussex joined other members of the Royal Family as they went to the estate, though Harry didn't make it in time to say his final goodbyes, per Entertainment Tonight. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to the outlet why Markle wasn't by her husband's side, citing "tensions" following her recent interview speaking about Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," Nicholl said, adding, "But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family."

Nicholl said that it was "quite significant" that Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own but added Markle will go to the estate at a later time.

However, Markle wasn't the only family member not by the Queen's side. Kate Middleton was also not in attendance, staying behind with her and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away at the age of 96 after a nearly 70-year reign. Following her death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement from her son Charles, now King of England.

"The death of the beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The statement concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#The Royal Family
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet? Why Meghan & Harry’s Kids May Have New Titles

King Charles III ascended the throne immediately following Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday, and that has shaken up some titles in the royal family. In addition to Prince Charles now being King (still so weird to think about!), changes are potentially coming for other members of the family too, including Prince William, who is next in line to the throne. Surprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, may get official Prince and Princess titles as well!
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death

Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen's Funeral

While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army. Royal expert Omid Scobie reported earlier today that “only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform” to events honoring the Queen this coming week, a distinction that counts out both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, Scobie has further learned that Andrew will...
U.K.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy