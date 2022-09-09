Meghan Markle Not Invited To See Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death

Photo: Getty Images

Several members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side before she passed away, but one notable person who was not in attendance was Meghan Markle.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were already in England ahead of an event in London when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were concerned about the Queen's health. The Duke of Sussex joined other members of the Royal Family as they went to the estate, though Harry didn't make it in time to say his final goodbyes, per Entertainment Tonight. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to the outlet why Markle wasn't by her husband's side, citing "tensions" following her recent interview speaking about Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," Nicholl said, adding, "But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family."

Nicholl said that it was "quite significant" that Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own but added Markle will go to the estate at a later time.

However, Markle wasn't the only family member not by the Queen's side. Kate Middleton was also not in attendance, staying behind with her and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away at the age of 96 after a nearly 70-year reign. Following her death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement from her son Charles, now King of England.

"The death of the beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The statement concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."