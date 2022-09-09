ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont

New People's United & M&T Bank merger spark complaints from members. Some people use cars as a way to get from point A to point B. But for others, it's more of a passion.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan

“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
MONTPELIER, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
cutoday.info

Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger

MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Let’s Grow Kids Action Network endorses candidates in Vermont

Slate includes 131 childcare champions running to serve in federal and statewide offices, as well as the state Legislature. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Let’s Grow Kids Action Network announced its first-ever slate of endorsed childcare candidates(link is external) for the general election in Vermont. The 131 candidates endorsed today have demonstrated they are committed to putting Vermont’s economy on a sustainable path by taking action to transform Vermont’s childcare system in 2023. Let’s Grow Kids Action Network is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization focused on passing laws that fund and sustain a high-quality, affordable childcare system.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult. His...
VERMONT STATE
adventure-journal.com

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WINDSOR, NH
vermontbiz.com

Garnet Healthcare brings direct care to the office

Direct Care Program Partnership Marries Work and Health for Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine A new program by Garnet Healthcare will allow Vermont employees to receive care — without leaving the workplace. The just-launched Direct Care program will deliver onsite employee health benefits to businesses, with Twincraft Skincare as the first to sign on.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Applications Open for the Capital Equipment Assistance Program

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Applications are now open for the Capital Equipment Assistance Program (CEAP). The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets' Water Quality Division has funding for new or innovative equipment. The funding is for equipment that will aid in the reduction of surface runoff...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...

