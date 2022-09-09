Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 49 minutes ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
WCAX
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
New People’s United & M&T Bank merger spark complaints from members. New People’s United & M&T Bank merger spark complaints from members. Some people use cars as a way to get from point A to point B. But for others, it’s more of a passion. Monday Weathercast.
WCAX
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
WCAX
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
Burlington city council approves buying 100 more city-owned surveillance cameras. New People’s United & M&T Bank merger spark complaints from members. New People’s United & M&T Bank merger spark complaints from members. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some people use cars as a way to get from point A...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cutoday.info
Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger
MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
vermontbiz.com
Let’s Grow Kids Action Network endorses candidates in Vermont
Slate includes 131 childcare champions running to serve in federal and statewide offices, as well as the state Legislature. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Let’s Grow Kids Action Network announced its first-ever slate of endorsed childcare candidates(link is external) for the general election in Vermont. The 131 candidates endorsed today have demonstrated they are committed to putting Vermont’s economy on a sustainable path by taking action to transform Vermont’s childcare system in 2023. Let’s Grow Kids Action Network is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization focused on passing laws that fund and sustain a high-quality, affordable childcare system.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Arts Council opens new $9 million grant program for state’s creative sector
VermontBiz Creative Futures Grants, with $9 million in funding from Vermont’s last legislative session, will be available beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, to help the creative sector recover from economic losses due to the pandemic. Grants of up to $200,000 will be available to creative sector non-profits and for-profit entities,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult. His...
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
VTDigger
Vermont utilities alerting renters that Covid-19 utility bill assistance is ending and to apply now
Vermont Utilities Alerting Renters that COVID-19 Utility Bill Assistance is Ending and to Apply Now. Grant Funding Ends December 31, 2022, With Renter Assistance Payment Amounts Cut as of October 1. MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental...
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
vermontbiz.com
Garnet Healthcare brings direct care to the office
Direct Care Program Partnership Marries Work and Health for Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine A new program by Garnet Healthcare will allow Vermont employees to receive care — without leaving the workplace. The just-launched Direct Care program will deliver onsite employee health benefits to businesses, with Twincraft Skincare as the first to sign on.
vermontbiz.com
Applications Open for the Capital Equipment Assistance Program
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Applications are now open for the Capital Equipment Assistance Program (CEAP). The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets' Water Quality Division has funding for new or innovative equipment. The funding is for equipment that will aid in the reduction of surface runoff...
WCAX
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
Comments / 0