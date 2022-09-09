Read full article on original website
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
Should West Bend School District arm teachers to improve security?
September 13, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School Board spent 32 minutes Monday night discussing whether arming teachers would be a good way to improve school safety. The final decision appeared to be more discussion was needed. The topic was first addressed in the...
VIDEO | Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial recognizes 21st anniversary of attack and survival
September 12, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Neighbors from across Washington County, WI and even gubernatorial candidate Tim Michaels, gathered at the Annex in Kewaskum on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to remember 21 years ago and the attacks on American soil. Anne Trautner, with the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial...
West Bend students create petition, protest enforcement of dress code
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A dress code in West Bend preventing female students from wearing midriff shirts and anything that shows cleavage has students and parents fighting back. One girl we spoke with says she was pulled out of her advanced placement class because she was wearing a...
Free lunch program expires: New school year causing concerns for WI families
Ever since the start of the pandemic, Waukesha mom of three, Becky Gilligan, has relied on the nationwide universal lunch program to provide free meals to her children at school.
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
West Bend School Board discusses dress code violations following student complaints
September 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Students in the West Bend School District spoke out during the public speaking portion of Monday night’s meeting wondering how their midriff and bellybutton could be such a huge distraction in class and why they were being removed from class and punished because of a dress code violation.
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
REAL ESTATE | Caution: Don’t be left in the dark | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group
Washington County, WI – This week, Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, urges, “Don’t be left in the dark.”. I’m making my way back to Wisconsin after a 3-day real estate training down in Florida. It was a great event that focused on team building and increasing the quality of service. There were some awesome speakers that included Alex Rodriguez, Elena Cardone, and Ed Mylett.
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory and there were a lot of submissions as neighbors across Washington County showed off their sunflowers. Submit YOUR sunflower photos to [email protected] today. Here are a few submissions from 2021:. Sharon Mead...
Hartford Fire Department hosting 9/11 observance | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Fire Department is putting together a short observance of the attack of 9/11 on Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Bernd Park, behind the Fire Station. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Neighbors who would like to participate in...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Western Wisconsin community rallies for farmer still hospitalized 11 months after getting COVID
FREDERIC, Wis. — Adam Hedlund was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and since then, it's been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home. "We need him home. We need daddy home," said Annie Hedlund, Adam’s wife of five years. Adam is...
West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
Chime in with your rainfall totals across Washington County
Washington County, WI – Quite a few events on Sunday, September 11 were either canceled or moved indoors as rain fell for most of the day across Washington County, WI. In Kewaskum the 9/11 ceremony was moved into the annex as dark clouds and showers made for miserable conditions outdoors.
City of Hartford addresses pedestrian crossing at E. Sumner Street and Hwy K | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – A select number of City of Hartford residents have requested a longer pedestrian crossing time at the intersection of E. Sumner Street and Hwy K. Those residents trying to get across the state highway are attempting to get to Walgreens for necessary prescriptions.
