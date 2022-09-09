ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Should West Bend School District arm teachers to improve security?

September 13, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School Board spent 32 minutes Monday night discussing whether arming teachers would be a good way to improve school safety. The final decision appeared to be more discussion was needed. The topic was first addressed in the...
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
West Bend, WI
Health
West Bend, WI
Society
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Quest#Male And Female#Spaulding Clinical#2 Outpatient
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Caution: Don’t be left in the dark | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group

Washington County, WI – This week, Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, urges, “Don’t be left in the dark.”. I’m making my way back to Wisconsin after a 3-day real estate training down in Florida. It was a great event that focused on team building and increasing the quality of service. There were some awesome speakers that included Alex Rodriguez, Elena Cardone, and Ed Mylett.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Fire Department hosting 9/11 observance | By Steve Volkert

September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Fire Department is putting together a short observance of the attack of 9/11 on Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Bernd Park, behind the Fire Station. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Neighbors who would like to participate in...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall totals across Washington County

Washington County, WI – Quite a few events on Sunday, September 11 were either canceled or moved indoors as rain fell for most of the day across Washington County, WI. In Kewaskum the 9/11 ceremony was moved into the annex as dark clouds and showers made for miserable conditions outdoors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy