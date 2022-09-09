ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility

By Meredith Howard
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in State College and central Pennsylvania.

Centre County is at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high COVID community level as of Friday, and flu season is on the horizon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Aug. 31 it authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to distribute bivalent COVID-19 booster shots engineered to protect against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original coronavirus strain.

The FDA authorized Moderna’s updated booster for those 18 and older and Pfizer’s for those 12 and older. If your pharmacy has them available, you can schedule your flu shot for the same appointment as your booster.

An individual is eligible for the updated vaccine if it’s been “at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine,” the FDA’s website says.

Those who have not received the original vaccine series, either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer series or the single Johnson and Johnson shot, should complete the original vaccine regimen before getting the updated booster, according to the FDA.

Centre County moves to high COVID-19 community level, CDC recommends masking indoors

Where to get the updated booster in central PA

Here’s where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster in the State College area and nearby:

CVS Pharmacy

According to the CVS online vaccine scheduler , several locations in central Pennsylvania are offering Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster. As of Friday morning, the following locations allowed you to schedule appointments online:

  • 1630 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801

  • 404 N. Logan Blvd., Burnham, PA 17009

  • 33 E. Market St., Lewistown, PA 17044

  • 815 N. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866

Weis Pharmacy

You can schedule an appointment online to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Weis Pharmacy. Appointments are available for those who are at least 12 years old. Some locations are offering Pfizer while others are offering Moderna, according to Weis Pharmacy’s website. You can check online for appointment availability and to see which booster each location offers.

Weis Pharmacy has locations at:

  • 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College, PA 16801

  • 1471 Martin St., State College, PA 16803

  • 224 North Logan Blvd., Burnham, PA 17009

The above locations have booster shot availability according to Weis Pharmacy’s website, but you may want to call ahead to check if the location you plan to visit has received the updated shot as they are still being distributed.

If the pharmacy has not received the updated shot by the time your appointment comes, it’s possible you will have to reschedule as the original booster shots are no longer being administered.

Rite Aid

You can schedule booster shot appointments online, according to Rite Aid’s website. As of Friday, appointments for Moderna’s updated booster are available at:

  • 1536 North Atherton St., State College, PA 16803
  • 9635 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652

Centre Volunteers In Medicine

Centre Volunteers In Medicine will host a vaccine clinic for Pfizer’s bivalent booster at State College Area High School (North Building). Vaccinated individuals age 12 and older are eligible. Here’s when the clinic will run:

  • 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
  • 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28
  • 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5

CVIM asks those attending booster appointments to bring their vaccine cards. You can sign up for an appointment online.

WTAJ

75-year-old Clearfield resident fights ovarian cancer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and in Clearfield, one resident is fighting the disease. Karen Lucas is 75-year-old and was was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer back in March of 2022. When Lucas first went to the hospital, doctors thought it was a heart attack and decided to check her […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
