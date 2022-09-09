Read full article on original website
Hyd Announces New Album Clearing and Tour, Shares New Song “So Far” Co-Written With SOPHIE: Listen
Hyd, the moniker of interdisciplinary artist and PC Music associate Hayden Dunham (formerly of the QT project), has announced their debut album. Clearing is out November 11 via PC Music. Today they’ve shared the new single “So Clear,” which was co-written with the late SOPHIE as well as Easyfun. Listen below.
Sunburned Hand of the Man Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Headdress
Sunburned Hand of the Man, the sprawling freeform Massachusetts collective, are reissuing their 2002 album Headdress to mark its 20th anniversary. The remastered edition arrives on October 28 via Three Lobed. Listen to a refreshed version of “The Illness” from the album below. Since assembling in 1994, Sunburned...
Jack White Announces New Live Album Recorded During Current Tour
Jack White has announced a new live album from his ongoing 2022 trek. Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour is available for pre-order starting today through October 31. The deluxe set is being released by White’s own Third Man Records, marking the 54th installment of their Vault Package subscription service.
Gold Panda Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “The Corner”: Watch
Derwin Dicker has announced The Work—his first new album as Gold Panda in more than six years—with a video for its second single “The Corner.” The Work is set to drop November 11 via City Slang. Check out the album art and track list for The Work and the video for “The Corner” below.
Listen to Milli Bucks’ “Hood Baby Freestyle”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For up-and-coming rappers, a radio show freestyle is often a litmus test, and in 2019, Milli Bucks passed with flying colors. Even though she had just started MCing a year prior, she calmly conjured bar after bar as the hosts of Houston radio’s Madd Hatta Morning Show threw themes at her. On her latest “Hood Baby Freestyle,” the Jacksonville, Florida artists raps over a funky bass instrumental like she’s catching up with her homegirls—part drags of people who’ve been getting on her nerves, part funny sex stories. “He was tryna leave it in/But I ate the little bastards,” she snaps, emphasising her incredulousness with “oohs.” Regardless of the topic, she delivers a whole lot of animation.
Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Ging, the new project from the Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes, has announced a new self-released album called We’re Here, My Dear with a new song called “Miracles.” The LP is due out November 4. Check out “Miracles” below. Of the new song,...
Ramsey Lewis, Revered Jazz Pianist, Dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who had a crossover hit in 1965’s “The ‘In’ Crowd,” died today (September 12) at his home in Chicago. He was 87 years old. Lewis grew up in Chicago and began taking piano lessons at 4 years old. He was a sworn jazz fan whose first band, the Clefs, began while he was in high school. The three band members who weren’t drafted in the Korean War—Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt—formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio. They would go on to perform regularly, release their first album on Chess in 1956, and ultimately release their Grammy-winning hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” in 1965.
The Vince Staples Show Announced at Netflix
Vince Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix, Deadline and Variety report. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional TV series loosely inspired Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California, and is altogether separate from the web series of the same name that he launched in August 2019. The new series is co-executive produced by Staples alongside writer, director, and actor Kenya Barris (Black-ish, #blackAF, Entergalactic), along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Barris will also act in the series.
Alex G Shares New Song “Miracles”: Listen
Alex G has shared a new song off his upcoming album God Save the Animals. “Miracles” follows the previously released tracks “Runner,” “Blessing,” and “Cross the Sea.” God Save the Animals is out September 23 via Domino. Listen to “Miracles,” which features Molly Germer on strings, below.
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Announce New Triple Album, Share New Song “Angel Band”: Listen
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps have announced a new triple album. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is out September 30 via Hickman Holler Records and RCA. The self-produced project features eight new and traditional songs performed in three different ways—the Hallelujah version was recorded live; the Jubilee builds on those recordings with additional instruments; and Joyful Noise version will be revealed on release day. The Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band” are out now—Watch a video for “Angel Band (Jubilee Version),” directed by Bryan Schlam, below.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Catalog
Chuck D has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to his longtime publisher Reach Music, in a deal that encompasses more than 300 of the Public Enemy legend’s songs, Rolling Stone reports. An artist’s songwriting royalties come in two forms, the writer share and the publisher share; the sale, for an undisclosed fee, includes Chuck D’s full writer’s share and half of his copyright interest as a publisher. He retains half of the copyright interest in his publishing royalties.
What Rap Sh!t’s Aida Osman Is Listening To
In the fourth episode of Rap Sh!t, Aida Osman’s character, conscious rapper Shawna, shows up to the club dressed like a funeral director and leaves looking like a bad bitch. Her physical transformation—stockings ripped, wrap-dress neckline lowered, slicked bun undone—is accompanied by a spiritual one after the euphoric taste of success she experiences alongside her musical partner Mia (played by rapper KaMillion): They hear their debut single “Seduce & Scheme” played in the club after a series of discouraging setbacks and rush, rom-com-style, to find each other. The confidence boost is intoxicating, and Shawna’s shift—part glow-up, part freeing her inner hater—is set into motion.
Brian Eno Shares New Song “We Let It In”: Listen
Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new song “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter Darla Eno. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP ForeverAndEverNoMore due out next month. Check out the video for “We Let It In”—directed by Eno and the multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiri, with handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter Anya—below.
Fabric Launches New Record Label, Shares Eris Drew and Octo Octa Split EP: Listen
Fabric, the London nightclub known for its celebrated Fabriclive mix series and Fabric Records and Houndstooth record labels, is starting a new imprint called Fabric Originals. The label “aims to release special projects from the artists that form the present and future of boundary pushing club music globally,” according to a statement shared with Pitchfork.
White Girl Wasted
As debut albums go, White Girl Wasted has a particularly auspicious origin story. Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label owner the Purist (Lawrence Lord) and London-via-Birmingham rapper-producer Sonnyjim (Sonny Sathi) had just spent the second weekend of September 2018 completely off their heads at Croatia’s Outlook Festival. Returning home after four days of debauchery in a 19th-century fort, they hit the studio and came up with a doozy of a beat: an airy lo-fi flute sample gliding gently over smooth blaxploitation funk. Sonnyjim laid a verse and nailed it in one take. They thought it sounded like an MF Doom joint, so they sent it over on a whim. Doom responded with a full verse, so they popped a bottle of champagne and sent it to Jay Electronica. In came another verse. By the time Doom got back in touch to licence the track for an Adult Swim compilation, they figured they were sitting on gold. So they kept the track and got to work channelling their creative chemistry into a full-length album.
Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen on New “Big Time”: Listen
Angel Olsen has shared a new version of the title track from her album Big Time, and, this time, it’s a collaboration with Sturgill Simpson. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head.” Olsen said in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.” Listen to it below.
Hercules & Love Affair and ANOHNI Share New Video for “One”: Watch
“One,” the ANOHNI-featuring track from Hercules & Love Affair’s 2022 album In Amber, has a new music video. Tim Walker directed the visual, which features drag star and creator Salvia. Watch it below. Of the song “One,” ANOHNI said in a statement. “‘One’ is a song...
Elton John’s Final U.S. Concert to Livestream on Disney+
Elton John has announced that his final U.S. show—scheduled for November 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles—will be livestreamed on Disney+. The show is part of a deal with Disney that includes the previously announced documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, which will feature concert footage from throughout his career, excerpts from his journals, and new footage of the singer and his family, including the final three shows in Los Angeles.
Suede and Manic Street Preachers Announce 2022 North American Tour
Suede and Manic Street Preachers are going on a co-headlining tour of North America. The joint trek takes place in November. Find the itinerary below. “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers,” Suede vocalist Brett Anderson said in a press statement. “They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”
Vote Now for Your Favorite 1990s Albums and Songs
The 1990s were a monumental time for music: the golden age of hip-hop, the global spread of rave culture, the commercial explosion of alt-rock, the rise of almost every sub-genre still thriving today. Starting on September 26, and continuing throughout October, Pitchfork will celebrate this influential decade with a series of lists, features, and interviews. But first: we want to hear from you.
