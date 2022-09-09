Read full article on original website
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!
Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
Looking For Something To Do? Two New Hot Spots Are Now Open In Midland!
When you ask anyone from Midland-Odessa 'what do you think our city needs?' The answer is always, without hesitation, something to do! It seems that there just isn't much to do in the 432 so what is the next best option? We get in the car and head down the road, to the big Texas cities for entertainment.
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
Ask Midland Odessa – On 3rd Date Girl I’m Dating Started Doing My Laundry!
Buzz Question - Okay, so I've been on 3 dates with this girl and yes we are hitting it off pretty good. So the other day we are hanging out at my apartment and I run out on an errand and leave her at my apartment. I come back and she has started doing MY LAUNDRY! She's on a 2nd load and I'm like WOW. I asked her why she started my laundry and she just said just wanted to help out. Yeah, not going to lie was a little PUT OFF by that. Just the RANDOMNESS of it. Really didn't want her going thru my dirty clothes underwear and all! What's happening here? lol.
West Texas Trekies! Legendary Captain Kirk Is Coming To Midland!
Beam Me Up! Because, the man is coming to Midland, Texas! Yes, the original Captain Kirk is coming to Midland! And, when I say Captain Kirk I'm talking about the original legendary, William Shatner!. • WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE COMING TO WAGNER NOEL ON JANUARY 12, 2023!. William Shatner Live features...
Wanted Fugitive From Midland Added to Texas Most Wanted List
A Midland man has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list, so be on the lookout, but don't try to apprehend him yourself. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is the Midland man now on the Texas Most Wanted List. Gonzalez is a...
Midland-Odessa Are These 6 Things What You Consider Deal Breakers In A Relationship?
When you first start dating a person, it's all fresh and new. You're in love, having a great time then after days, weeks, months, and years go by, the new wears off and there you are...annoying each other, dealing with each person's bad habits. According to psychologytoday.com, only 10% of marriages in the US are highly healthy and happy. Scary but true.
