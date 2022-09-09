ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 97.9 FM

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!

It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!

Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odessa#Vitamin#Intravenous Therapy#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Mix 97.9 FM

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Ask Midland Odessa – On 3rd Date Girl I’m Dating Started Doing My Laundry!

Buzz Question - Okay, so I've been on 3 dates with this girl and yes we are hitting it off pretty good. So the other day we are hanging out at my apartment and I run out on an errand and leave her at my apartment. I come back and she has started doing MY LAUNDRY! She's on a 2nd load and I'm like WOW. I asked her why she started my laundry and she just said just wanted to help out. Yeah, not going to lie was a little PUT OFF by that. Just the RANDOMNESS of it. Really didn't want her going thru my dirty clothes underwear and all! What's happening here? lol.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

West Texas Trekies! Legendary Captain Kirk Is Coming To Midland!

Beam Me Up! Because, the man is coming to Midland, Texas! Yes, the original Captain Kirk is coming to Midland! And, when I say Captain Kirk I'm talking about the original legendary, William Shatner!. • WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE COMING TO WAGNER NOEL ON JANUARY 12, 2023!. William Shatner Live features...
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy