Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Kate and Meghan Take Separate Cars as Princess of Wales Supports Camilla
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were in separate cars as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The procession began at 2:22 p.m. local time in London, ahead of the queen's lying in state. Large crowds are expected to file past the...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
William and Kate Body Language With Harry and Meghan Sparks Debate
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle triggered debate when the two couples met crowds at Windsor and inspected floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new Prince and Princess of Wales appeared more reserved as they shook hands and thanked members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fact Check: Was Prince Andrew Appointed 'Deputy King' Under Charles III?
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 in Scotland, the entire structure of the monarchy shifted, seeing her son and heir Charles become King Charles III. The process saw not only the change of monarch, but also an alteration to the established line of succession, the titles held by senior members of the royal family, and the incumbent Counsellors of State.
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
Touching moment security guard who 'spontaneously' stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen teams up for impromptu duet with Cambridge University music director
This is the touching a moment a security guard who stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen was joined by a Cambridge University music director for an impromptu duet. Anna Lapwood, a director of music at Pembroke College, was playing the station's organ when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
'Not something you can just make in a day': the queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will lie in state in London for four days later this week before her funeral next Monday, was reportedly crafted more than three decades ago. - Final journey - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin first emerged on Sunday, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas from the gardens of the Balmoral estate where she died Thursday.
U.K.・
Booze, Pot & One-Night Stands: Inside Prince Harry's Party-Filled Past
Boozing, smoking pot, dressing like a Nazi, and creating havoc wherever he went. Prince Harry left a trail of scandals and outrage in his self-destructive wake before his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Article continues below advertisement. "He's spinning out of control," Royal expert Nicholas Davies, author of...
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.– Thursday September 15The King will have a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events, though it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left at...
U.K.・
'Absolutely Dreadful': Internet Reacts To New Queen Elizabeth Mural in London
A mural of Queen Elizabeth II recently appeared near Hounslow East's Tube station in London, and many online are calling for its removal. Artists Jignesh and Yash Patel reportedly painted the mural in honor of the former monarch, who died on September 8 at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1