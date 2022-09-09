ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Striking nursing home workers reach tentative agreement

By Richard C. Kraus
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of negotiations and a labor strike lasting over a week, SEUI Healthcare Pennsylvania nursing home workers have finally reached a tentative contract agreement .

The strike includes workers from Comprehensive-owned nursing homes such as The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Harmony, and The Grove at Washington.

Workers went on strike regarding a $600 million dollar donation they hoped to see invested towards better care for staff and residents.

Union members will meet to discuss the new contracts and vote to ratify them. If ratified, workers will return to work.

No details of the agreement can be shared until that process is complete.

