George Lewis Weathermon Jr., 79, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at a local hospital. He was born July 19, 1943 in Conception Junction, MO, son of Maudie (Arnold) and George Weathermon Sr. He attended Jefferson High School and later joined the U.S. Army. George married Rose McCrary on June 9, 1962, having just celebrated 60 years of marriage together. George was a loving husband, father and grandfather known as Gramps and Chopie. He was a very caring person, always willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He loved being outdoors fishing hunting or gardening. He was also a Jehovah Witness. George worked for Nationwide Papers, Stationers, and McKesson Office Products as a Sales Representative for 29 years. George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Henry "Gee" Weathermon, sisters Velda "Sis" Mattson, Charlotte Boedecker and Marsha Boner. Survivors include, wife, Rose, of the home, daughter, Theresa Johnson of St. Joseph, sons, James (Barbara) and George Weathermon, III of St. Joseph, sisters, Bonita (Bud) Lager of Maryville, MO, Marlene (Joe) Schieber, of Kansas City, MO and Debbie (Bob) Fukano of California, and many special friends, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. George will be loved and greatly missed by all. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Elder Jim Love officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Weathermon Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of St. Joseph or a charity of donor's choice.

