hudsonvalleyone.com
Are Ulster County’s opioid deaths in retreat?
In 2018, when Ulster County had the second highest number of overdose fatalities in the state outside New York City, the county decided to prioritize the opioid epidemic in our own back yard. Several crucial state and federal grants and county strategic planning and implementation helped achieve a dramatic decrease in opioid overdose fatalities. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Ulster County have been trending 50 percent from the previous year.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
hudsonvalleyone.com
In remembering 9/11, Saugerties remains united in grief
“Every person has been affected in some way by that dark September day,” Deacon Hank Smith of Saint Mary of the Snow Catholic Church said in his opening homily at the 9/11 ceremony on Sunday, September 11 at Cantine Veterans’ Memorial Complex in Saugerties. “It still hurts from the loss of friends and relatives in that tragedy. However, we can heal as a nation, taking comfort from relatives and friends, Deacon Smith said. “Even when our world is falling apart, we have a God who never changes. He is the only one who can bring good from bad and joy from sorrow. He is the only one you can turn to in times of sorrow like 9/11.”
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County home prices continue to rise
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York updates its county estimates for home real-estate activity with new data monthly. In July 2022, the central bank put Ulster County, where prices increased on a year-to-year basis by 9.3 percent, in the middle of the pack, where the Long Island counties and many upstate counties also were. That increase was about the pace of inflation.
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation
NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
hudsonvalleyone.com
17th annual Tour de Kingston-Ulster
Cyclists of all ages participated in the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s Tour de Kingston-Ulster on Sunday morning, September 11 that started and ended at Forsyth Park. According to Tom Polk, the Y’s bicycle program manager, the event had about 50 riders for the 50-mile ride and 40 for the 25-mile road ride. All together there were 150 registered with others doing day-of-event registration.
hudsonvalleyone.com
What to NYC transplants look for when relocating to Ulster County?
New York City can become overwhelming at times, especially if one spends each waking hour within it. Fortunately, a far more serene location lies to its north. New York’s Hudson Valley is the perfect spot for a much-needed retreat. While having a place to stay from time to time to unwind is a luxury in itself, deciding on an ideal home is the first step toward building a livable future in the area. What do Hudson Valley home buyers look for?
hudsonvalleyone.com
21 years on, New Paltz remembers lives lost on 9/11
On the morning of September 11, New Paltz remembered and honored the lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11, 2001. The event was organized by Butch Dener and held at the 9-11 memorial at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road.
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Town of Ulster Hose Fire Company Hosts 9/11 Ceremony
A ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States was held Saturday morning at Ulster Hose 5 department building at 830 Ulster Avenue. Participants included the company’s firefighters, the honor guard of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ulster County AOH Pipe and Drum Band. Ward Todd was the emcee and Assistant Fire Chief Mathew Molinaro spoke and fire chief Shawn Heppner declared signal 5-5-5-5, a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Refreshments were served.
Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York
First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County. New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Land trust protects 152-acre farm in the Town of Montgomery
MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust and the owners of Willow Hill Farm have finalized a conservation easement resulting in the protection of 152 acres of farmland in the Town of Montgomery. The land trust’s purchase of the conservation easement, which was funded by a State Farmland Protection...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
Poughkeepsie Approves Plan to Update 20 Year Old Code; What Does It Mean?
'A vision for future growth and development' is how the City of Poughkeepsie has described their new comprehensive plan, as was approved by the Common Council in the city just this week. What does the plan include? And what else is on the table for the future of Poughkeepsie? Here's...
Polio state of emergency declared in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
