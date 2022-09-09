“Every person has been affected in some way by that dark September day,” Deacon Hank Smith of Saint Mary of the Snow Catholic Church said in his opening homily at the 9/11 ceremony on Sunday, September 11 at Cantine Veterans’ Memorial Complex in Saugerties. “It still hurts from the loss of friends and relatives in that tragedy. However, we can heal as a nation, taking comfort from relatives and friends, Deacon Smith said. “Even when our world is falling apart, we have a God who never changes. He is the only one who can bring good from bad and joy from sorrow. He is the only one you can turn to in times of sorrow like 9/11.”

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO