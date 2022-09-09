Read full article on original website
KIMT
How to make a COVID-19 booster appointment at Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine at the state-run facility in Rochester. A space inside the Mayo Civic Center is dedicated to getting the Pfizer bivalent vaccine in arms on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Byron Public Schools hires behavior support specialist to help support needs of students
BYRON, Minn. - Every year Byron Public Schools reflects on the needs of students and meet those needs the best they can through innovation and creativity. Byron Primary School principal Amanda Durnen says the school counselor last year saw over 100 students between individual and group support within a year. This year they wanted to address the need for more support for students.
North Iowa gets $1.9 million for childcare expansion projects
DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1.9 million in Child Care Business Incentive Grants are being handed out in North Iowa. The state funding is meant to support local infrastructure investments to build or expand child care capacity, or support arrangements between employers and childcare facilities to expand and reserve childcare slots.
Austin gets $2.2 million for Creekside Business Park project
WASHINGTON DC – Austin is getting a $2.2 million federal grant for infrastructure upgrades at the Creekside Business Park. The U.S Department of Commerce says the money from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is part of the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. “President...
Remembering the life and legacy of Harry L. Buck; the first director of Quarry Hill Nature Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first director of the Quarry Hill Nature Center has died at the age of 92 years old. The legacy of Harry L. Buck is being remembered at the nature center by generations of students who learned about the wonders of nature from him as well as by those who worked closely by his side.
Mayo Clinic to change visitor policies for those with COVID-19 starting Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Visitor policies at Mayo Clinic will change Wednesday, meaning patients who are positive for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors age 16 or older designated on their visitor list. "The changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective...
Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed
MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
Taopi continues recovery effort as 6 month anniversary of EF2 tornado approaches
TAOPI, Minn.- Rebuilding efforts continue in Taopi after an EF2 tornado destroyed more than half of the community back in April. Now, new construction is going up and homes are being restored. Mayor Mary Huntley says the overall feel of the community is hopeful as they work to build back better.
Former Rochester adult foster home provider pushes back against disqualification
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) disqualified adult foster care agent Mary Ijong on the basis of maltreatment in September. The DHS report said a staff member under Ijong choked a vulnerable adult (VA) client. The report also said Ijong had violated services relating to health, service, licensing...
Mason City local option sales and service tax approved by voters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Voters have overwhelmingly approved the continuation of the local option sales and services (LOSST) tax in Mason City. Unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office show 1,283 voters cast a ballot Tuesday on the future of the 1% tax. 1,105 vote to continue it and 178 voted to end it.
Albert Lea begins demolishing two downtown buildings to protect public safety
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea is proceeding with the demolition of two downtown buildings to protect public safety. City officials said demolition is underway of the vacant buildings at 324 and 332 Broadway Ave. after the Albert Lea City Council authorized emergency spending Monday night of up to $250,000 for their removal.
New affordable housing units set to open this fall in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa. - A new affordable housing project is going into downtown Mason City with the help of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Construction crews are converting 3 commercial spaces above Simply Nourished into four residential apartments that will be available this fall. Many of the old buildings downtown...
SE Minnesota co-op says members are being targeted for fraud
ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says several of its members report getting phony phone calls. PEC says, according to the members, the callers say the Cooperative has overcharged them and they would be getting a refund. To receive the refund, however, the members would have to share their credit card number over the phone. It was also reported that the Cooperative’s phone number was being spoofed as it appeared to them the call came from the Cooperative.
Rochester City Council receives update on affordable housing
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council received an update on affordable housing from Olmsted County Housing at their study session meeting on Monday. The county presented the council with two maps of Rochester. One highlighted different income areas, while the other focused on affordable housing pockets in the Med City. The...
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
Water advisory issued for Mason City creek
MASON CITY, Iowa – Residents are being advised to avoid contact with the waters of Chelsea Creek from 19th Street north to Black Pit in mason City. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a wastewater bypass was observed Tuesday afternoon that cause discoloration of the creek. Water quality samples are being taken by DNR staff and this advisory is being called a “precaution.”
One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
Trial date set for Rochester shooting that killed one, critically injured another
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a shooting in Rochester that killed one man and severely wounded another. Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is now set to stand trial beginning May 1 in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters now available to Olmsted Co. residents
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County residents can now get their COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. "The bivalent boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. People who recently had a COVID-19 infection may delay vaccination, including the bivalent booster, by three months from symptom onset or positive test," the county said in a statement.
