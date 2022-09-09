ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

How to make a COVID-19 booster appointment at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine at the state-run facility in Rochester. A space inside the Mayo Civic Center is dedicated to getting the Pfizer bivalent vaccine in arms on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Byron Public Schools hires behavior support specialist to help support needs of students

BYRON, Minn. - Every year Byron Public Schools reflects on the needs of students and meet those needs the best they can through innovation and creativity. Byron Primary School principal Amanda Durnen says the school counselor last year saw over 100 students between individual and group support within a year. This year they wanted to address the need for more support for students.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

North Iowa gets $1.9 million for childcare expansion projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1.9 million in Child Care Business Incentive Grants are being handed out in North Iowa. The state funding is meant to support local infrastructure investments to build or expand child care capacity, or support arrangements between employers and childcare facilities to expand and reserve childcare slots.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Austin gets $2.2 million for Creekside Business Park project

WASHINGTON DC – Austin is getting a $2.2 million federal grant for infrastructure upgrades at the Creekside Business Park. The U.S Department of Commerce says the money from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is part of the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. “President...
AUSTIN, MN
Austin, MN
Austin, MN
KIMT

Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed

MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City local option sales and service tax approved by voters

MASON CITY, Iowa – Voters have overwhelmingly approved the continuation of the local option sales and services (LOSST) tax in Mason City. Unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office show 1,283 voters cast a ballot Tuesday on the future of the 1% tax. 1,105 vote to continue it and 178 voted to end it.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

SE Minnesota co-op says members are being targeted for fraud

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says several of its members report getting phony phone calls. PEC says, according to the members, the callers say the Cooperative has overcharged them and they would be getting a refund. To receive the refund, however, the members would have to share their credit card number over the phone. It was also reported that the Cooperative’s phone number was being spoofed as it appeared to them the call came from the Cooperative.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester City Council receives update on affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council received an update on affordable housing from Olmsted County Housing at their study session meeting on Monday. The county presented the council with two maps of Rochester. One highlighted different income areas, while the other focused on affordable housing pockets in the Med City. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

KIMT

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Water advisory issued for Mason City creek

MASON CITY, Iowa – Residents are being advised to avoid contact with the waters of Chelsea Creek from 19th Street north to Black Pit in mason City. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a wastewater bypass was observed Tuesday afternoon that cause discoloration of the creek. Water quality samples are being taken by DNR staff and this advisory is being called a “precaution.”
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Trial date set for Rochester shooting that killed one, critically injured another

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a shooting in Rochester that killed one man and severely wounded another. Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is now set to stand trial beginning May 1 in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters now available to Olmsted Co. residents

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County residents can now get their COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. "The bivalent boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. People who recently had a COVID-19 infection may delay vaccination, including the bivalent booster, by three months from symptom onset or positive test," the county said in a statement.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

