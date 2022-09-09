Episcopal School of Jacksonville opens its new gym after nearly a year

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — After almost a year, Episcopal School of Jacksonville finally opened its new gymnasium, which allows its sports teams to play home games for the first time.

On Nov. 12, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Beaches Campus broke ground for a new gym and fine arts center, and state-of-the-art library and learning center.

The facility was officially opened Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. by Rev. Adam Greene, head of school, and Jennifer Ketchum, head of beaches campus. The Episcopal drumline, Talon the Eagle mascot and the Upper School and Lower School basketball teams all welcomed guests to the event.

The new gym and performing arts center will feature a varsity-level sized court and two half courts, retractable basketball goals and bleachers, a performance stage and dressing rooms, curtains and chairs and theater lighting system.

As part of the expansion project, the playground was moved to the site of the current outdoor basketball court and a new library, media and innovation center, named for the Cordell family.

The school didn’t disclose the price of the overall project but pointed out that it had many donors that made it possible.

The opening of the gym is exciting for Episcopal athletic students because this will be the first time each team gets to play home games. Previously, all games were played away due to there being no place to hold home games.

Episcopal athletic director Jen Fitzpatrick told Action News Jax that the first series of home games started this week. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both played and won their first home games on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

