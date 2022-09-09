ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Episcopal School of Jacksonville opens its new gym after nearly a year

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6YmS_0hovlsHs00

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — After almost a year, Episcopal School of Jacksonville finally opened its new gymnasium, which allows its sports teams to play home games for the first time.

STORY: INVESTIGATES: ‘Industry standards:’ Some JTA buses considered on-time even when late

On Nov. 12, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Beaches Campus broke ground for a new gym and fine arts center, and state-of-the-art library and learning center.

The facility was officially opened Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. by Rev. Adam Greene, head of school, and Jennifer Ketchum, head of beaches campus. The Episcopal drumline, Talon the Eagle mascot and the Upper School and Lower School basketball teams all welcomed guests to the event.

The new gym and performing arts center will feature a varsity-level sized court and two half courts, retractable basketball goals and bleachers, a performance stage and dressing rooms, curtains and chairs and theater lighting system.

STORY: Queen Elizabeth II dies: Here are the plans for the next week

As part of the expansion project, the playground was moved to the site of the current outdoor basketball court and a new library, media and innovation center, named for the Cordell family.

The school didn’t disclose the price of the overall project but pointed out that it had many donors that made it possible.

STORY: Former Florida Department of Health analyst Rebekah Jones’ trial slated for January

The opening of the gym is exciting for Episcopal athletic students because this will be the first time each team gets to play home games. Previously, all games were played away due to there being no place to hold home games.

Episcopal athletic director Jen Fitzpatrick told Action News Jax that the first series of home games started this week. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both played and won their first home games on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park

The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant

Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Jones
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Upper School#Arts Center#K12#Jta#Beaches Campus#Talon The Eagle
unfspinnaker.com

A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

UPDATE: Clay County teen located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update 6:40 am Monday: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charles Frank Rowe has been located and is safe. Original story: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Charles Frank Rowe. The teen was last seen...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
111K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy