Hamden, CT

Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation

By Ellie Stamp
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday.

Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1 st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1 st degree, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Ward was held on a $250,000 bond.

Hamden police said the charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the homicide of 27-year-old Tyishoun Matheney that occurred on Butler Street near Goodrich Street on Aug 8, 2021.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department Major Crime Unit and the New Haven Shooting Task Force conducted an intensive investigation into the shooting.

The investigation revealed that Ward was with Matheney at the time he was shot by another individual, according to the police.

Police said they also determined that Ward shot a handgun towards the shooter after the initial shots were fired.

The investigation into the homicide of Tyishoun Matheney remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048 or by email at jcrawford@hamdenpd.com . Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

WTNH

WTNH

