The Annual Latah County Fair kicks off Thursday in Moscow. The fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds on the East side of town. Thursday’s opening ceremony is at 1:00. The gates are open Thursday from 1:00 to 10:00, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:00 and 10:00 to 5:00 on Sunday. The elk bugling and turkey gobbling contest is at 1:30 on Saturday. The logging sports are on Sunday at 1:00. Entry to the Latah County Fair in Moscow is free. You can find more information here https://www.latahcountyfair.com/p/fair.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO