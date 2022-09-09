Read full article on original website
Related
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Regional Hospital hosts September Women’s Wellness event this Thursday
Pullman Regional Hospital will host the September Women’s Wellness event this Thursday at 5:30 pm at Sanctuary Yoga in Pullman. The event is for self-care time with a free guided Vinyasa yoga class led by Rachel Bomberger. To register visit the link.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Lenore Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Sunday Evening Crash
LENORE - Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Loop and Morning Star Lane in Lenore. Orofino Ambulance and Rescue were also dispatched. 54-year-old Shanon Lee, of Lenore, was the sole...
pullmanradio.com
Fund Setup To Help Deary Family Who Lost Home In Fire
A fund has been setup to help a Deary man and his family whose home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Dan Cochrane and his children lost their home in the blaze. An account has been set up at ICCU in Moscow to assist the family. Donation checks can be made out to the Dan Cochrane House Fire Fund and mailed to ICCU 525 West 3rd Street Moscow Idaho 83843. Donations can also be deposited at the bank by informing the teller that it’s for Dan Cochrane’s House Fire Fund.
No Injuries in Friday Afternoon Rollover Crash South of Asotin
ASOTIN - According to Asotin County Fire District #1, a lone driver escaped injury in a one car accident about 2 miles south of Asotin on the Anatone Grade/Highway 129. Emergency crews were called to the rollover accident just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The driver was out of the car when crews arrived. Medical crews checked him for injuries and did not require medical attention.
RELATED PEOPLE
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Fair Starts Thursday In Moscow
The Annual Latah County Fair kicks off Thursday in Moscow. The fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds on the East side of town. Thursday’s opening ceremony is at 1:00. The gates are open Thursday from 1:00 to 10:00, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:00 and 10:00 to 5:00 on Sunday. The elk bugling and turkey gobbling contest is at 1:30 on Saturday. The logging sports are on Sunday at 1:00. Entry to the Latah County Fair in Moscow is free. You can find more information here https://www.latahcountyfair.com/p/fair.
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife has yet to be identified
The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Moscow PD received a report Monday night that a man threatened a group of students with a knife on Paradise Path between the Student Rec Center and the university Steam Plant, near the LLC parking lot 14. The white man appeared to be 18-22...
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
pullmanradio.com
Fin the mussel sniffing dog returns to Whitman County Library
Whitman County Library invites patrons to see Fin the mussel sniffing dog and his handler, Kick Knauss, as part of an afterschool program. Families are invited to see a demonstration with Fin and his handler today at St. John Library at 12:15 pm. Fin is a two year old dog...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uiargonaut.com
False bomb threat at the Theophilus Tower, UI freshman arrested
University of Idaho freshman Will Schimmelman was charged Wednesday for posting a false bomb threat on Yik Yak, stating that there was a bomb hidden at the Theophilus Tower. Schimmelman was charged with a felony for falsely reporting an explosive in a public or private place, making his first court appearance Thursday. During his first court appearance, the bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 22, 2022.
FOX 11 and 41
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She’s believed to be on foot and can’t walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Pathways Commission hosts first annual Pedestrian Tour
The Moscow Pathways Commission is hosting its 1st Annual Pedestrian Tour this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 pm. The 0.4-mile roundtrip tour will begin at the Moscow School District Community Playfields at 1900 Joseph St, then walk to the observation area platform in Heron’s Hideout Park and back. Light refreshments will be available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
pullmanradio.com
Couch Fires Celebrating WSU Football Win Returned To College Hill Saturday Night
The dangerous couch fires celebrating a Washington State University football victory returned to College Hill on Saturday night. The Cougs won at 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed by three couches being set fire near campus. The WSU football victory couch fires appeared to go away with the pandemic as the last blazes came during the 2018 football season. The dangerous fad began during the 2016 Cougar football season. WSU football hosts Colorado State this Saturday in Martin Stadium. The City of Pullman Fire Department is to reminding students that anyone caught torching a couch can be ticketed for reckless burning or arrested for arson if the fire spreads.
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
Comments / 0