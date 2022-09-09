Read full article on original website
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
Brown lays out plan to improve WVU’s defense
WVU's staff eyes improvement after stunning loss to Kansas. WVU’s defense has been a pillar of the program for the last several seasons. In 2020, the Mountaineers were among the best in the country and finished as the top-ranked unit in Power Five football. The 2021 defense wasn’t quite as successful, but still carried the standard of the team as it earned clutch victories and kept it in close games.
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
Brown: Woods ruled out; other injury updates ahead of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial). Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest...
Duncan leads WVU golf in Minnesota
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Todd Duncan shot 2-under-par to lead the West Virginia University golf team in its first tournament of the season, held at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota. Duncan, a native of Daniels, West Virginia, shot 69-71-71=211 to tie for 25th...
What to look for at the Fairmont Farmers Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 304 TODAY, Lauren Winans checked out the Fairmont Farmers Market and talked to some local vendors. You can visit the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Palatine Park. Click here to see a list of more local farmers markets in north central West Virginia.
Grants help community organizations fight substance use disorder
ELKINS, W.Va. – Multiple grants were announced recently from the Appalachian Regional Commission, totaling over $10 million. The Randolph County Housing Authority in Elkins is one recipient, being awarded more than $446,980. Officials said the grant funds will be used to fund programs that will help those who are...
