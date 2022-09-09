ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
Austin Animal Center asks for community help, restricting animal intakes starting Sept. 13

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center will be restricting intakes of animals to emergencies only starting Sept. 13 amid overpopulation issues. "We're not doing intakes moving forward until we can get out of crates," Kelsey Cler, a spokesperson for the center, said. "We're only going to take in emergency cases: so that's going to be injured dogs, aggressive dogs, situations where the owner's in an emergency."
Austin, TX
Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area. The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.
ATCEMS prepares for more emergency calls with busy weekend underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said it has prepared to handle a potential increase in calls as multiple large events get underway in the Austin area. ATCEMS Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Wright said the service added four paramedic ambulances on Saturday, in addition to multiple single units to address the anticipated increase in calls around the UT game and other events in the city. They also added two overnight resources to help with downtown activities.
Man shot on East Sixth Street; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man on East Sixth Street early Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was found in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street. The victim...
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke

AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend. The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
Austin local news

