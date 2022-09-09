Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
Part of Zilker Park overflow parking lot under MoPac bridge getting covered in grass
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've driven over Lady Bird Lake using the MoPac Boulevard bridge, you've probably noticed that a chunk of overflow parking at Zilker Metropolitan Park is covered with mulch. Three of the five acres, the ones closest to the bridge, are off limits with temporary fencing...
Divers, volunteers gather for 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Divers and volunteers were out on the lake Sunday for the 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup. With summer winding down, divers say there is a lot of trash sitting at the bottom of the lake. Hundreds of volunteers were at the event on Sunday. They say...
Austin Animal Center asks for community help, restricting animal intakes starting Sept. 13
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center will be restricting intakes of animals to emergencies only starting Sept. 13 amid overpopulation issues. "We're not doing intakes moving forward until we can get out of crates," Kelsey Cler, a spokesperson for the center, said. "We're only going to take in emergency cases: so that's going to be injured dogs, aggressive dogs, situations where the owner's in an emergency."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HEAL Initiative passes goal of connecting 200 to shelters but more than half returned to homelessness, city data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin released new HEAL Initiative data that shows it surpassed its goal of connecting 200 people to bridge shelters this year, but they have to figure out how to keep people from returning to the streets. "So 90% of the people we offered...
Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at the Austin Nature and Science Center
AUSTIN, Texas — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines!. The prickle – which is a group of 3 or more porcupines – has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.
Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area. The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.
KVUE
32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival: What to expect
Calling all hot sauce lovers! The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is taking place on Sunday in South Austin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ATCEMS prepares for more emergency calls with busy weekend underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said it has prepared to handle a potential increase in calls as multiple large events get underway in the Austin area. ATCEMS Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Wright said the service added four paramedic ambulances on Saturday, in addition to multiple single units to address the anticipated increase in calls around the UT game and other events in the city. They also added two overnight resources to help with downtown activities.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets...
Man shot on East Sixth Street; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man on East Sixth Street early Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was found in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street. The victim...
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
KVUE
Austin mayor candidates meet for forum Monday
Four of the mayoral candidates were present for the forum on Monday. A series of council forums are expected to be held in the coming weeks.
Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
Dream Bakery among several Austin bakeries to close doors in recent months
AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation is taking a toll on small businesses in Austin, including several locally owned bakeries. Karen Fry owned Dream Bakery for six years. It was a gluten-free bakery that served croissants, cinnamon rolls and cakes. "Things that you can't necessarily find in other places if you...
Double homicide marks Marble Falls' first murder in nearly 5 years, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating the city's first homicides since October 2017. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the department said it received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered...
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke
AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend. The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0