AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center will be restricting intakes of animals to emergencies only starting Sept. 13 amid overpopulation issues. "We're not doing intakes moving forward until we can get out of crates," Kelsey Cler, a spokesperson for the center, said. "We're only going to take in emergency cases: so that's going to be injured dogs, aggressive dogs, situations where the owner's in an emergency."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO