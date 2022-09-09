ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

The town of Arvada going blue at the International Archtop Guitar Music Festival

By Serena Ung
 4 days ago

If you’re in the mood for some jazz music this weekend, you might want to head over to Olde Town Arvada for the International Archtop Guitar Music Festival and Famous Blue Guitar Exhibit. The event is hosting several free music performers and there will be plenty of fun for the whole family throughout Olde Town Arvada.

This unique music festival is the only one of its kind and features more than 30 of the world’s premier guitar builders showcasing their work, along with world class players, teachers and clinicians offering workshops and concerts. Over 60 hours of music and more than 30 different workshops and clinics will be hosted by various local businesses in Olde Town Arvada, all within walking distance, creating the most unique guitar-focused music festival in the world.

Joining the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival are these exciting, ticketed events: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rocky-mountain-archtop-festival-tickets-32330422 0627

