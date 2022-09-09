Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Carol Rohr, 73
Carol Rohr, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at home with her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth Street, Effingham, IL 62401. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Southwestern Electric Addresses Power Supply & Demand At 84th Annual Meeting of Members
Power supply and demand served as the keynote topic during Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s 84. th Annual Meeting of Members, held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Highland Middle School in Highland, Ill. The meeting featured live line electrical safety demonstrations, an electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid car show, a solar energy and geothermal technology fair, and the co-op’s business meeting and election of directors.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Unveils New Retiree Wall of Fame
Lake Land College unveiled the new Retiree Wall of Fame display located in the Luther Student Center at the Mattoon campus at an event Monday. The Retiree Wall of Fame was created in 2008 to recognize the outstanding achievements of past Lake Land College faculty and staff who created the student-first principles college employees live by today.
Effingham Radio
Brownstown, St. Elmo Reach Intergovernmental Agreement That Will Provide Police Protection For Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Charlene F. Chance, 86
Charlene F. Chance, 86, a longtime resident of Findlay, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL. Charlene was born on April 25, 1936, in Decatur, the daughter of Laurence and Velma “Babe” (Greenslate) Wiles. She was a 1954 graduate of Decatur High School. Charlene and James Oscar Chance were united in marriage on July 13, 1974 and were blessed with 22 years of marriage before his passing on April 21, 1997. Charlene dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not tending to her loved ones, she was a volunteer EMT with the Findlay Ambulance Service for many years and a longtime member of the Sullivan Church of God.
Effingham Radio
Norma Jo Weber, 95
Norma Jo Weber, 95 of Teutopolis, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Friday morning in St. Clare Hall, within St. Francis Church. Memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Church.
Effingham Radio
Evelyn Marie Colwell, 83
Evelyn Marie Colwell, age 83 of rural Wheeler, Illinois passed away at 7:15 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon Illinois, surrounded by her family. Funeral services celebrating Evelyn’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 16 2022, at Latona...
Effingham Radio
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20, of Beecher City, IL, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL, following an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Cowden, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Memorials may be given to Cowden United Methodist Church or Gift of Hope. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Flo Lorrain Barker, 87
Flo Lorrain Barker, age 87, of Newton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 13 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM – Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com. In loving memory of Flo, memorials may be made to Jasper County Shrine Club for the benefit of crippled children.
Effingham Radio
James Lewis Banning, 74
James Lewis Banning, 74, of Mattoon, Illinois formerly of Neoga, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 13, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan the son of Henry and Kathryn (Elliott) Mann. Jim married Becky (Navis) Ballinger September 24, 2011 in Mattoon, Illinois. Mrs. Banning passed away April 27, 2022.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Richland and Jasper County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Anthony Munez of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to jail for threatening a public official. Anthony was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34 year old Ryan Grant of St. Elmo for a federal warrant for indictment. Ryan...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Miranda posted $225 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for a Fayette County...
Comments / 0