Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Lions-Glen Rose varsity football tickets go on sale Wednesday

Advance tickets for Friday night’s varsity football game between the Brownwood Lions and Glen Rose Tigers will go on sale Wednesday. Tickets will be available from 8 am. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon only on Friday. Reserved tickets are...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

George Fox outlasts Howard Payne in 42-39 decision

Looking to make noise on the national level, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets fell short in their bid for a crucial non-conference victory as the Oregon-based George Fox Bruins left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 42-39 win Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-0 in ASC) were forced into catch-up...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood at 66.8% capacity

John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District No. 1, issued the following information regarding Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday morning:. As of 7:30 am Monday September 12th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Adams, Hobbs named BISD’s September Spotlight employees

Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood

Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson

Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Eugenio Cantu

Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jonathan Bush
brownwoodnews.com

Jack Eugene Bruner

Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Jack was born on Monday, September 8, 1969 to his parents Dewey and Lois in Landstuhl, Germany. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Casper, Wyoming and attended Waubonsee Community College in Illinois. As a child, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandparents, dad and his cousins. He was a boy scout, and played basketball in grade school. Jack married Terri Kindelberger-Shepherd on October 25, 1991 and they began a life together that blessed them with 3 children. Jack and Terri raised their children in Illinois and later moved to Texas where Jack went to work for Ryan Construction as a rock driller. As a young adult he enjoyed driving and working on his 1970 GTO (his baby), and listening to his music. Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing video games and cornhole. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games. Most of all Jack loved his family and spending time with them.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns

No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

William C. Kelley Jr.

William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Blanket announces Sept. 23 homecoming nominees

Friday, September 23rd will be Blanket Tigers Homecoming. Blanket’s 2022 Homecoming court is Freshman Rebekah Elliott, Sophomore Karlee Varner, Junior Shyla Woodard, and Senior Jacquelyn Marquez. Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime.
BLANKET, TX
#Football Teams#American Football#Subvarsity Lions#Brownwood Lions#The Brownwood Jv Lions
koxe.com

Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman

Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Christy Dawn Wells of Goldthwaite

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Christy Dawn Wells went to her heavenly home. She was such a bright light and touched so many lives with her big heart, positive outlook, and fighting spirit. Christy was born on August 28, 1971, to Jim and Sheila Wells. She attended Axtell High School...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

September Declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Brown County Commissioners Court today declared September as “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” in Brown County. The request for the declaration was made by Travis Curry and his niece Makayla Curry. Makayla Curry is the mother of 6-1/2 year old Layne Curry, who was diagnosed with cancer at...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Garden Club begins 92nd year

The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Hope Home Ministry’s 3rd Annual Night of Hope Oct. 11

Hope Home Ministry invites you to our 3rd Annual Night of Hope, presented by Roberson Rent All. This year’s dinner event will be held at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church on Tuesday October 11th from 6-8 pm. Guest Speaker and author Rebecca Bender has an incredible story of survival and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells

The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
BROWNWOOD, TX

