Lions-Glen Rose varsity football tickets go on sale Wednesday
Advance tickets for Friday night’s varsity football game between the Brownwood Lions and Glen Rose Tigers will go on sale Wednesday. Tickets will be available from 8 am. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon only on Friday. Reserved tickets are...
Richland Springs’ Burkhart ruled to have recruited player, suspended three years by UIL
AUSTIN – In a UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) Monday morning meeting, Richland Springs head football coach Jerry Burkhart was unanimously ruled to have attempted to recruit a Mullin player prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. With that decision, the SEC also issued a three-year suspension to Burkhart effective immediately.
George Fox outlasts Howard Payne in 42-39 decision
Looking to make noise on the national level, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets fell short in their bid for a crucial non-conference victory as the Oregon-based George Fox Bruins left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 42-39 win Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-0 in ASC) were forced into catch-up...
Lake Brownwood at 66.8% capacity
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District No. 1, issued the following information regarding Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday morning:. As of 7:30 am Monday September 12th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions,...
Adams, Hobbs named BISD’s September Spotlight employees
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson
Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
Eugenio Cantu
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Jack Eugene Bruner
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Jack was born on Monday, September 8, 1969 to his parents Dewey and Lois in Landstuhl, Germany. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Casper, Wyoming and attended Waubonsee Community College in Illinois. As a child, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandparents, dad and his cousins. He was a boy scout, and played basketball in grade school. Jack married Terri Kindelberger-Shepherd on October 25, 1991 and they began a life together that blessed them with 3 children. Jack and Terri raised their children in Illinois and later moved to Texas where Jack went to work for Ryan Construction as a rock driller. As a young adult he enjoyed driving and working on his 1970 GTO (his baby), and listening to his music. Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing video games and cornhole. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games. Most of all Jack loved his family and spending time with them.
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
William C. Kelley Jr.
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
Blanket announces Sept. 23 homecoming nominees
Friday, September 23rd will be Blanket Tigers Homecoming. Blanket’s 2022 Homecoming court is Freshman Rebekah Elliott, Sophomore Karlee Varner, Junior Shyla Woodard, and Senior Jacquelyn Marquez. Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime.
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
Christy Dawn Wells of Goldthwaite
On Friday, September 2, 2022, Christy Dawn Wells went to her heavenly home. She was such a bright light and touched so many lives with her big heart, positive outlook, and fighting spirit. Christy was born on August 28, 1971, to Jim and Sheila Wells. She attended Axtell High School...
September Declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The Brown County Commissioners Court today declared September as “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” in Brown County. The request for the declaration was made by Travis Curry and his niece Makayla Curry. Makayla Curry is the mother of 6-1/2 year old Layne Curry, who was diagnosed with cancer at...
Garden Club begins 92nd year
The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
Hope Home Ministry’s 3rd Annual Night of Hope Oct. 11
Hope Home Ministry invites you to our 3rd Annual Night of Hope, presented by Roberson Rent All. This year’s dinner event will be held at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church on Tuesday October 11th from 6-8 pm. Guest Speaker and author Rebecca Bender has an incredible story of survival and...
City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
