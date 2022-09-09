Read full article on original website
Bastrop alum, Quaterius Hawkins three touchdowns helps Grambling top Northwestern State, 47-21
By: Brian Howard SHREVEPORT, La. | Quaterius Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Maurice Washington provided the spark in the ground game as the Grambling State University football team gave head coach Hue Jackson his first collegiate coaching victory with a 47-21 win in the Shreveport Classic over Northwestern State on Saturday night at […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
COLUMN: Bulldogs turn it around, cut down Lumberjacks
Everything Louisiana Tech’s Bulldogs did wrong in their September 1 season opener, a 52-24 loss at Missouri, they did right in the first half of Saturday’s 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin. Tech won it in that first half. The Dogs led 21-7 after a quarter and 38-7...
fgazette.com
Farmers start the season with tough win over Homer
Union Parish High School pulled out a hard-fought 18-14 win at Homer Friday. The defending 1A State Champion Pelicans led UP 6-0 early. On their second possession the Farmers scored on a 28-yard field goal by eighth grader Ryan Reeder, to trail 6-3. That’s the way it stood at halftime.
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
scttx.com
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Second Whataburger location coming to Natchitoches at I-49
Whataburger Franchisee Chris Johnson confirmed that a second Whataburger location is coming to Natchitoches at the I-49 corridor. Johnson said he’s been looking at bringing the burger chain to Natchitoches for over 10 years and the original plan was to build the interstate location first. When he found out...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center: Student Absenteeism
In an effort to combat student absenteeism, and to increase student and community involvement, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center has combined their Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) organizations to create the school’s first ever student council. While JAG is a program used to teach students life skills, as well as the skills needed to make them more marketable when seeking employment, YVC is a program geared towards community service.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
TRAFFIC ALERT: South Monroe Street and West Texas Avenue intersection scheduled to close
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 14, 2022, beginning at 8 A.M., the intersection of South Monroe Street and West Texas Avenue will be closed until further notice. This closure will be necessary for the progression of the South Monroe Project. The City of Ruston apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide updates on when […]
KNOE TV8
Local junior high hosts ribbon cutting, becomes “smart school”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School on Friday, Sept. 9. The new school, located in Monroe at 1709 Parkview Drive, will be a smart school and cost between $17-19 million to complete. The lights and the doors are operated through a centralized computer system to enhance security.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 6, 2022
Service: Wednesday, September 7 at 10 am at Coldwater Cemetery in Hagewood. Service: Friday, September 9 at 10 am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church. Service: Saturday, September 10 at 11 am at the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North Street in Natchitoches. Interment:...
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
MISSING TEEN: Missing Morehouse Parish teen found safe, deputies say
UPDATE (09/12/2022; 10 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Timaya Wilson was found safe by deputies. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Timaya Wilson who was last seen on September 5, 2022. Timaya is described as a Black female, standing four foot and six inches, and weighing […]
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The Inaugural St. Denis Fest-Fun, Food, Music, and Shopping
Rue St. Denis in the Downtown Historic Business District in Natchitoches is host to an eclectic group of businesses. From tattoos to flowers, antiques, savory spices and vinyl records, there is a wide variety of shopping experiences to choose from. The merchants of Rue St. Denis sponsored the first St....
fgazette.com
Foster Farms makes push for 600 new employees and higher pay
Effective September 11, Foster Farms increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, processing facility team members to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. Farmerville team members also qualify for a very comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage.
KTRE
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine woman accused of stealing from employer
MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish woman was arrested last week on charges related to the alleged theft of almost $60,000 from her employer, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. Samantha Brook Kilgore, 34, of Zwolle, is charged with felony theft over $25,000. She is free after posting a bond of $1,000.
